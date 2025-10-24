State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company: Self-Developed Urban "Power Sockets" Enhance Distribution Network Maintenance Efficiency

XUZHOU, China, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, at the construction site for the comprehensive replacement of Phase IV switch station at Xuzhou Greenland, State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company successfully established a bypass operation system within five minutes by deploying a newly developed "plug-and-play" emergency access power box at the cable joint. This innovation enabled uninterrupted power supply throughout the construction process, ensuring zero customer perception of power disruption.

Previously, during maintenance of large substations supplied by a single power source, temporary power supply typically relied on generator vehicles. However, in densely populated urban centers or residential areas, limited accessibility for large vehicles and the inability of small generators to meet high electricity demands often restricted maintenance operations under live conditions. As a result, many tasks had to be performed with power interruptions, negatively impacting the reliability of local power supply.

To address this challenge, State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company independently developed a 10-kilovolt emergency access power box designed for non-interruptible operations. The device integrates a quick-connect interface, fully insulated load switch, and compact enclosure, enabling rapid deployment of a 10-kilovolt temporary power supply system directly at cable joints. Once connected to an emergency power vehicle, the system can operate under energized conditions, effectively resolving the lack of accessible connection points ("sockets") in cable-powered zones under special site constraints.

Following two years of design refinement, iterative improvements, and pilot applications, the equipment has been successfully deployed in districts including Gulou, Yunlong, and Quanshan. These achievements have also been prioritized for inclusion in the provincial company's "New Technology Promotion Catalogue." Yu Dingxin, a Level-Five Technical Specialist at the Project Management Center of State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company, noted that the device is not only applicable to cable maintenance but also suitable for emergency scenarios such as flood prevention in underground facilities and backup power provision in aging residential communities.

