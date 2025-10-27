State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company: Upgrading the Intelligent Screening Function for Transmission Inspection Images

XUZHOU, China, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, on the 8th tower of the 500kV Baoren 523 Line in Xuzhou, a camera accurately captured a potential safety hazard and completed identification, upload, and alarm notification within 15 minutes. This efficient closed-loop process is supported by the newly upgraded intelligent preliminary screening function for image materials developed by State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company.

In recent years, cameras installed on transmission towers have been able to capture clear images, facilitating back-end staff in identifying safety hazards and significantly improving the efficiency of transmission line operation and maintenance. However, these cameras need to regularly transmit massive amounts of raw images to the cloud for analysis, which not only consumes a large amount of network bandwidth but also imposes a heavy load on cloud computing power. To address this issue, Xuzhou Power Supply Company independently explored a technical upgrade path: by adding an intelligent preliminary screening step before cameras upload images to the cloud, it performs real-time preprocessing and feature extraction on captured images. Additionally, a comparison mechanism for feature values of common foreign objects and external damages has been introduced to filter out images with repetitive frames and other redundant features. This has significantly reduced the bandwidth pressure of image uploads and improved the efficiency of image processing for operation and maintenance personnel.

"It's equivalent to conducting a secondary review of the images. Taking the Xuzhou 500kV Baoren Line as an example, before the function upgrade, an average edge device uploaded about 3,300 images per month. After the pilot upgrade, a single edge device only uploaded approximately 1,100 images in September, reducing the total number of uploaded images by more than 65%," said Yang Tengteng, a specialist in the transmission business of the Equipment Department at State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company. Up to now, this function has been pilot-deployed on 5 key transmission lines in Xuzhou, covering nearly 30 visualized towers, shortening the transmission alarm delay by about 70%. It is planned to be promoted across the entire Xuzhou area by the end of this year.

SOURCE State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company