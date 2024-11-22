State Grid Zaozhuang Power Supply Company: Empowering the Pomegranate Industry with Digital Innovation

ZAOZHUANG, China, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomegranate juice, pomegranate wine, pomegranate tea, pomegranate pancakes, pomegranate bonsai… As the pomegranate industry continues to flourish, these products have become a key driver of increased income and prosperity for villagers in Zaozhuang, Shandong Province.

Zaozhuang is one of China's largest contiguous areas for pomegranate cultivation, with the most diverse varieties. The region boasts a pomegranate cultivation area of 120,000 mu and over six million pomegranate trees. Leveraging its abundant natural resources, the area has developed a comprehensive pomegranate industry chain, spanning seedling cultivation, fresh fruit processing, bonsai and root carving production, e-commerce, and rural tourism. To support this thriving industry, State Grid Zaozhuang Power Supply Company has established convenient power service stations, assisting farmers and enterprises in installing cold storage facilities and seed-removal production lines for pomegranates, thereby maximizing economic benefits. Additionally, the company has developed digital tools such as 3D panoramic maps of pomegranate plantations and pomegranate industry customer index analysis to comprehensively support the high-quality development of the pomegranate sector. To better serve the agricultural needs of local villagers, the Zaozhuang Power Supply Company has meticulously created a pomegranate industry-specific "24 Solar Terms" service calendar. This calendar outlines key power service tasks and important agricultural activities for each solar term, providing a clear focus for every phase of the year.

Thanks to its exceptional natural conditions, Zaozhuang has developed 118 market entities engaged in pomegranate cultivation, processing, and sales, with an annual output of over 120 million jin of pomegranates. The pomegranate industry has significantly enhanced the livelihoods of local farmers, allowing them to enjoy increasingly prosperous lives.

SOURCE State Grid Zaozhuang Power Supply Company