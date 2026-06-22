State Grid Zhang County Power Supply Company Delivers Safety Services On-Site to Secure Power for Agricultural Product Processing

DINGXI, China, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 16, staff from State Grid Zhang County Power Supply Company conducted special on-site safety power services at fruit and vegetable storage facilities, grain processing sites and small agricultural product workshops across its service area, reinforcing the safety barrier for electricity use in agriculture.

As summer arrives, self-operated farm processing equipment for grain threshing, fruit and vegetable fresh-keeping, small-scale oil pressing, drying and other operations are put into intensive use, driving a sharp rise in power load. Hidden hazards such as aging power lines and unauthorized random wiring may easily trigger safety incidents. Company staff visited every household to conduct thorough inspections of incoming lines, sockets, residual current operated protective devices and wiring of processing machinery inside farm premises. They rectified on the spot risks including aged circuits, exposed bare wires and illegally erected temporary wiring, and replaced damaged switches and aging power strips free of charge to eliminate potential electrical dangers at the source.

Between maintenance and inspection work, in line with the publicity requirements of the national Work Safety Month, staff delivered easy-to-understand lectures to farmers covering safe electricity use during thunderstorms, standardized operation of high-power processing equipment, and emergency response to electrical fires. Brochures on safe power consumption were handed out simultaneously to warn farmers against overloading circuits and unauthorized wiring. These efforts helped raise farmers' awareness of safe electricity use and prevent electric shocks and electrical fires.

To meet summer power guarantee demands for agricultural production, the company stepped up patrol frequency on 10-kilovolt power lines and distribution transformers surrounding rural processing sites, intensified clearance of tree obstructions under power lines, and completed flood control renovations for low-lying flood-prone power facilities in advance. Sufficient maintenance supplies and emergency power generation equipment were also fully stocked to minimize production disruptions caused by power outages and guarantee stable electricity supply for processing operations.

Furthermore, leveraging its grid-based service system, the company established dedicated electricity consumption ledgers for crop growers and livestock farmers, streamlined fault reporting channels, and enforced a 24-hour emergency repair on-duty system to ensure timely resolution of any power failures encountered by farmers.

Moving forward, State Grid Zhang County Power Supply Company will further expand its convenient service scope, carry out regular household electrical hazard inspections and safety publicity campaigns, support stable output and higher incomes for farmers via reliable and consistent power supply, and inject electric power momentum into rural revitalization.

SOURCE State Grid Zhang County Power Supply Company