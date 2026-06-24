State Grid Zhang County Power Supply Company: Two-pronged Efforts to Build a Strong Barrier for Electrical Safety

DINGXI, China, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "Thunderstorms increase the risk of electric shock, so unplugging power supplies is crucial. Unplug network and phone cables, and avoid watching TV." On June 18, the staff of State Grid Zhang County Power Supply Company promoted safety knowledge to passersby at the Safety Month event held in Zhang County People's Square. June this year marks the 25th national "Safety Production Month." To effectively prevent and mitigate electrical safety risks in rural and community areas during summer, the company has recently organized personnel to visit villages, communities, and farmlands within its jurisdiction, closely following the theme "Everyone Talks about Safety, Everyone Responds to Emergencies – Investigate and Rectify Hidden Risks." They are comprehensively carrying out special publicity and hazard-inspection activities for summer electrical safety, striving to weave a "safety net" for grassroots electricity use.

Accurate Education: Making Safety Knowledge "Down-to-Earth"

In response to the frequent use of high-power appliances and frequent summer thunderstorms, the company's staff combined targeted lectures with household visits, turning professional electrical knowledge into plain language that the public can understand. While putting up posters and distributing popular science brochures in crowded areas, the team also focused on common hazards such as aging wires, unauthorized connections, improper charging of electric vehicles, and fishing under high-voltage lines, analyzing these risks based on typical accident cases. For left-behind elderly and children, they particularly popularized proper testing methods for leakage protectors and first-aid knowledge for electric shock, enhancing the self-protection capabilities of vulnerable groups from the source.

Hidden Danger Investigation: Convenient Services with "Zero Distance"

While strengthening publicity, the company adheres to a dual-pronged approach of "education + service." Staff actively conduct household "electricity check-ups" to help villagers and merchants inspect indoor distribution lines, outdated power strips, and the operation of household appliances. For simple issues like exposed wire ends and unauthorized external wiring, staff assist with on-site rectification. For hazards that cannot be resolved immediately, they establish a ledger and schedule follow-up maintenance. In addition, staff actively promote online service channels to guide residents in conveniently paying electricity bills and reporting faults, truly bridging the "last mile" of public service.

The activities of this "Safety Production Month" are closely related to people's daily lives, with flexible and diverse formats. They have effectively filled gaps in residents' electrical knowledge and eliminated a number of potential risks. Going forward, State Grid Zhang County Power Supply Company will take this event as an opportunity to turn centralized publicity into routine governance, continue to intensify village and household visits, investigate hazards in substation areas, and promote fire and electric-shock prevention knowledge from multiple dimensions. The company will also create a strong atmosphere of "everyone values safety, everyone participates in safety" and take concrete actions to protect the lives and property of local residents, providing solid guarantees for the safe and stable operation of the power grid during the summer peak period.

SOURCE State Grid Zhang County Power Supply Company