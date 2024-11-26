State Grid Zhenjiang Power Supply Company Establishes the Province's First Integrated Station for Green Electricity, Green Certificates, and Carbon Electricity Services

ZHENJIANG, China, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the first integrated station for green electricity, green certificates, and carbon electricity services in Jiangsu was officially inaugurated at the State Grid Zhenjiang Power Supply Company's Danyang City district service hall.

In recent years, green electricity has emerged as a crucial factor influencing foreign trade and the construction of green industrial chains. From January to October this year, Zhenjiang's total green electricity trading volume reached 113 million kilowatt-hours, marking a 39% increase year-on-year. To address the growing demand for green electricity consumption among enterprises, the State Grid Zhenjiang Power Supply Company utilizes its service hall as a public service window to offer "one-stop" comprehensive services. These include consultations on green electricity and green certificate policies, supply and demand trading, bill interpretation, green electricity consumption and carbon footprint certification, as well as the construction of zero-carbon parks and intelligent microgrids.

Distinguished from other green electricity and green certificate service stations, this company has expanded its services to include carbon electricity. It incorporates the company's self-developed "Carbon Electricity" management and service platform to facilitate green electricity traceability. Collaborating with domestic and international carbon service organizations such as the CQC, it provides unified certification services for green electricity and green certificates, thereby assisting more local export enterprises and bridging the "last mile" in electricity carbon emission calculations on the user side.

According to statistics, this service station has already enabled the province's first government park-side photovoltaic project to secure green certificates. It has also launched Zhenjiang's inaugural "Green Electricity Loan," aiding entities like Ji Kai En (Danyang) Industrial Co., Ltd. and five other export-oriented enterprises to purchase approximately 340 megawatt-hours of green electricity each month. Moreover, it has supported Danyang City Jinlong Energy Technology Co., Ltd., and other companies, in selling 47 megawatt-hours of distributed photovoltaic green electricity. Through its one-stop, full-chain green and low-carbon services, the station aids enterprises in achieving sustainable, low-carbon, high-quality development.

SOURCE State Grid Zhenjiang Power Supply Company