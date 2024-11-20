State Grid Zhenjiang Power Supply Company Expands Application of V2G Technology to Enhance Power Supply Security

ZHENJIANG, China, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, two charging stations equipped with Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) functionality were installed in Zhenxing Village, Zhenjiang, Jiangsu Province, marking a further expansion of practical applications of V2G technology in the local area.

V2G refers to the interaction of energy and information between new energy vehicles (NEVs) and the power grid through charging stations. Vehicle owners can charge their cars during off-peak hours and sell excess power back to the grid, earning certain benefits. This achieves a win-win situation by reducing peak loads and supporting stable grid operation. With the steady growth in NEV production and sales, the scale of V2G interactions nationwide continues to expand.

In recent years, the massive integration of rooftop photovoltaics in the local area has posed challenges to the distribution network. To address this issue, as early as 2023, State Grid Zhenjiang Power Supply Company began actively exploring the use of V2G technology to expand power supply security measures in rural areas and enhance power supply reliability. In May 2023, the Yangzhong Municipal Government in Zhenjiang issued the "Implementation Opinions on Accelerating the Development of New Energy Vehicles, New Energy Storage, and Carrying Out V2G Demonstrations". This was the first supporting policy at the governmental level in Jiangsu Province to encourage V2G interactions. In September 2023, Zhenjiang's first V2G demonstration site was established at the Xinba Town Government in Yangzhong and conducted tests on discharging power from government vehicles. In June 2024, State Grid Zhenjiang Power Supply Company conducted the city's first V2G test with buses, where two NEVs continuously discharged power to the grid for one hour through V2G charging stations, providing power for five households for three consecutive hours.

It is estimated that by early November, the company will complete the installation and deployment of eight V2G charging stations with a total capacity of 480 kW at five centralized charging stations in Xinghua Village, Huilong Village, Laolang Village, Zhenxing Village, and Yongsheng Village in Zhenjiang, providing daily power supply for about 30 households. In the next stage, the company will actively explore interaction technologies between different power consumers and the grid, enriching power supply security measures through orderly power use and bidirectional charging, to strengthen grid security.

