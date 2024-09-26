Steelcase Store in Asia Pacific Introduces Steelcase Series™ 1 with CarbonNeutral® Product Certification

The same renowned high-performance task chair now available to consumers with tangible impacts to mitigate climate change

HONG KONG, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steelcase Store APAC (NYSE: SCS) announced today it now offers CarbonNeutral® product certification on its Steelcase Series 1 task chair, helping consumers make more informed choices that align with their values.

Recognizing the effect manufacturing has on the planet, Steelcase has partnered with Climate Impact Partners, a global organization delivering high-quality climate solutions, to identify high impact, verified, environmentally sustainable carbon offset projects. When purchased with CarbonNeutral® product certification, these projects offset any emissions not eliminated during the full life cycle of the Steelcase Series 1 chair, including sourcing, manufacturing, delivery and end of use.

"A key goal of ours is to create products with the smallest carbon footprint possible. Then, we finance projects that make up for the carbon we have not yet been able to eliminate through the product's entire lifecycle," said Mary Ellen Mika, director of sustainability for Steelcase. "That's why Steelcase believes it's important to extend that same resource to its customers, so they too can support initiatives including rail system electrification in India, grassland restoration in China, global renewable energy development, and more."

This announcement builds on the company's longstanding commitment to sustainability. The company recently announced its commitment to a net-zero future, reducing its carbon emissions over 90%* throughout its entire value chain by 2050 – through its products, operations and transportation. Steelcase also released an industry-first net-zero transition plan, "Power of Possibility: A Net-Zero Future Needs Us All." This plan outlines how the company is taking bold and decisive action on its path to net zero. Steelcase aims to transform its entire business, reducing carbon emissions from its supply chain, from internal production operations and the ways products are delivered. Steelcase also is using this moment as a call to action to accelerate its impact by engaging employees, dealers, suppliers, customers and peers to achieve a net-zero future.

Earlier this year, Steelcase was awarded a Gold rating from EcoVadis, the world's largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, for the third consecutive year for its industry-leading commitments to the wellbeing of people and the planet. The company earned 100% on the EcoVadis environmental scorecard and continues to be ranked in the top 3% of all companies reviewed.

The high-performance chairs certified as CarbonNeutral® products are also available to order now in the Americas and Europe.

About Steelcase

Established in 1912, Steelcase is a global design, research and thought leader in the world of work. We help people do their best work by creating places that work better. Along with more than 30 creative and technology partner brands, we design and manufacture furnishings and solutions for the many places where work happens — including learning, health and work from home. Our solutions come to life through our community of expert Steelcase dealers in approximately 770 locations, as well as our online Steelcase store and other retail partners. Founded in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Steelcase is a publicly traded company with fiscal year 2024 revenue of $3.2 billion. With approximately 11,300 global employees and our dealer community, we come together for people and the planet — using our business to help the world work better.

About Climate Impact Partners

Climate Impact Partners is a leader in developing and delivering high-quality, high-impact carbon market solutions for climate action. For more than 20 years, the company, which is committed to delivering 1 billion tonnes of CO2 reductions by 2030, has worked with climate-leading businesses to support more than 600 carbon removal and reduction projects in 56 countries. With a focus on helping to transform the global economy, improve health and livelihoods, and restore a thriving planet, Climate Impact Partners develops and delivers the highest quality carbon-financed projects. It creates and manages carbon credit and energy attribute certificate portfolios that enable its clients to offset emissions they can't yet reduce, put a price on carbon to incentivize change, and meet ambitious climate goals. Climate Impact Partners builds on the expertise, integrity, and innovation of two companies that have led the voluntary carbon market – Natural Capital Partners and ClimateCare. Learn more at www.climateimpact.com.

