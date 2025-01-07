Link's Nan Fung Plaza is home to more than 50 educational providers, making it the largest education hub in the district

A brand-new forest-themed learning exploration zone has been unveiled at the plaza's atrium, featuring giant animal-themed installations that combine educational activities with photo-worthy moments for an engaging, multi-sensory experience

Don't miss the "Animal Fun Carnival x Admission Day" on 11 -12 January, featuring exclusive enrolment discounts, interactive booth games, and live stage performances

HONG KONG, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Located in the centre of Hang Hau, Nan Fung Plaza under Link Asset Management Limited (Link) is the district's leading education hub, bringing together more than 50 educational providers spanning music, languages, sports, and arts training. Nan Fung Plaza is a one-stop platform for diverse learning opportunities catering to children's growing educational needs.

Step into a forest of fun and discovery at Link’s Nan Fung Plaza

To enhance learning experiences, Nan Fung Plaza has partnered with a local artist to transform the atrium into a captivating, animal-themed learning zone. Featuring a series of giant, popular animal installations, this vibrant space offers children not only picture-perfect moments but also opportunities to learn about animals and develop an early appreciation for wildlife conservation.

"Forest Exploration" theme brings learning to life with "Animal Adventure Squad"

To inspire children to grow through interactive experiences, Nan Fung Plaza has launched the "Forest Exploration" themed zone, featuring five giant, larger-than-life beloved animal installations designed in collaboration with local artist Maf Cheung. The installations include a red panda, capybara, sloth, mole and koala, forming the adorable "Animal Adventure Squad". Moving beyond common pets like cats and dogs, these less frequently encountered animals spark children's natural curiosity and encourage their desire to explore.

The installations, presented in a lively and engaging manner, guide children through a simulated forest environment, giving them a chance to learn about animal behaviours and habitats. This immersive experience helps children develop a deeper understanding of natural ecosystems and fosters an appreciation for wildlife conservation. By learning about these fascinating creatures, children gain a greater awareness of the importance of protecting these precious species.

At the heart of the new space is an emphasis on interactive learning, combining five core elements: Education, Experiential, Entertainment, Explorability and Enlightenment. The animal footprint designs on the floors and integrated interactive digital games add an extra layer of fun, encouraging children to engage in exploration-driven activities that nurture self-directed learning and a spirit of discovery.

Additionally, educational displays featuring fun and fascinating facts about the animals blend entertainment with knowledge, creating a rich, meaningful experience for families.

Combining diverse educational resources with a new themed space for the ultimate learning experience

As the district's largest hub for educational institutions, Nan Fung Plaza leverages its extensive and diverse educational offerings, and has unveiled a newly designed education-themed space that blends learning and entertainment, breaking the boundaries of traditional classroom education. This dynamic, interactive space makes learning more engaging and fun for children.

"Animal Fun Carnival x Admission Day" – Exciting activities for a fun-filled weekend

To celebrate the launch of the new themed space, Nan Fung Plaza will host the "Animal Fun Carnival x Admission Day" on 11-12 January, offering an array of exciting activities. Multiple educational providers, including tutorial centres, art studios and interest-based programs, will present exclusive enrolment discounts and course introductions. The festivities will also include various booth games, where participants can experience "cooking" the cute stuffed toys in the "Animal Snack Shop".

Additionally, stage performances including taekwondo, dance and music will take place on 11 January, and children can participate in animal quiz competitions, ensuring families can enjoy an entertaining and memorable weekend at Nan Fung Plaza.

"Animal Fun Carnival x Admission Day" event details:

Date: 11-12 January 2025 (Saturday & Sunday)

Time: 12noon – 6pm

Location: G/F Atrium and 1/F, Nan Fung Plaza

For more information, please visit: https://www.linkhk.com/en/promotion/

Download images: https://bit.ly/41WmEjv

