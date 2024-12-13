STEP INTO THE PLAYTIME PARADISE: WISE-KIDS EDUCATIONAL TOYS INVITES KIDS AND KIDULTS TO THE ENCHANTING JOURNEY THROUGH TIME WITH ITS UNIQUE PERSONAL TOY COLLECTION SHOWCASE

The Grand Opening of Wise-Kids' Duddell Street Store - the Fun-filled Toy Haven to Celebrate Joy of Play and Creativity

HONG KONG, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is set to become a playground of wonder and nostalgia as Wise-Kids Toys unveils its newest store, coupled with a splendid Christmas celebration running now. The new Duddell Street store promises an adventure like no other—an enchanting journey through time with a one-of-a-kind personal toy collection showcasing legendary toys whose stories span over 50 years. All of these toys are presented to the public for the first time. Come and discover these timeless treasures each possessing its own unique story steeped in rich history.

This grand opening invites families across Hong Kong to dive into this vibrant and joyful world where toys offer more than just play—they provide pathways for growth, creativity, happiness and connection.

Highlights of the Toy Masterpieces in the Personal Collection

Sculpture de Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Ed. VILAC 1993 "TOTEM POUR LA VIE" ( France , 1993): In 1993, Jean-Charles de Castelbajac collaborated with VILAC to create the "TOTEM POUR LA VIE" collection integrating high fashion with quality wooden toys. Known for his playful and colorful designs, Castelbajac, the renowned French fashion designer, enhances creative expression and imaginative play for children. Connecting abstract concepts and arts to ideas and emotions help kids to ask questions, stimulate creativity and problem-solving. The collection is both visually appealing and educational.





Hildegard Günzel Greta Doll Limited Edition ( Germany , Museum Edition 2013) : The collection showcases exquisite craftsmanship. Each doll is handmade and certainly a unique collectible. Hildegard has dedicated dressmakers for each doll to ensure its best in class quality. The expressive face is made from wax-coated porcelain. Accompanied by exclusive, customized accessories, these dolls represent the pinnacle of doll artistry, making it a cherished symbol of timeless beauty. When the collector first saw the dolls in the Toy Fair in Germany , she was impressed by these delicate and lifelike faces. For over half a century, the award-winning Hildegard Günzel handmade dolls received worldwide recognition for their distinguished quality.





Steiff Club Edition Paper Teddy Bear ( Germany , 2010): This limited edition is a replica of Steiff's very first paper teddy bear, developed after World War I. It features "paper plush," an innovative alternative to mohair that transformed plush toy manufacturing. Due to the shortage of materials like mohair, Steiff was determined to find options to continue providing comfort to children with plush toys during the war-times. This bear symbolizes companionship, comfort and nostalgia. And it stands for the Steiff brand's commitment in plush toy manufacturing through innovative materials with unbeatable craftsmanship.

Limited edition of 1,500 pieces worldwide.





Cabbage Patch Kids ( United States , designed in 1978): Cabbage Patch dolls were launched in 1983, selling almost 3 million dolls by the end of 1984. Cabbage Patch Kids are iconic dolls that sparked a cultural phenomenon. Each doll features unique, hand-stitched characteristics along with a name and birth certificate, fostering personal connections. Their introduction revolutionized the toy industry, promoting individuality and imaginative play. This Cabbage Patch Kid is a gift from a close friend of the collector, who won this rare piece in an online bid. Interestingly this friend is in fact the manufacturer of the Cabbage Patch Kids based in Hong Kong. She wanted to keep a Cabbage Patch Kid to relive the happy memories of the time when Hong Kong was active in toy manufacturing.





Playmobil in Oversized Playmobil Figure ( Germany , 2014): This mega-size Playmobil is custom-made and can only be ordered by major dealers in the world. The Playmobil mother company called an end to its production a few years ago, making it a rare sight worldwide. Thousands of individual 7.5cm figures, each with unique features, but with interchangeable accessories, arms, hairstyles and foot/shoes have been meticulously added into this cheerful, oversized, transparent figure. The Oversized Playmobil Figure provides an one of its kind fun experience, originally conceived by the Playmobil inventor to surprise children in fun fairs and celebrations. The owner of the set can add or remove these 7.5cm Playmobil figures from the mega-size Playmobil to set up the game for guests. 2024 marks the 50th Anniversary of Playmobil.

Shared Laughter in the Thematic Playrooms

The fun-filled, interactive playrooms with thematic play areas are attentively crafted to encourage open exploration. Kids can unleash their imaginations freely within designed spaces engineered for exploration and growth. Children can play with the toys they love in the way they want it while building interpersonal skills with peers creating happy memories.

"The essence of play transcends mere entertainment; it is the foundation upon which creativity and intellect are built," said Belinda Wai, Executive Director of Wise-Kids Educational Toys. "In our new space with meaningful toys, we aim to cultivate environments where young minds can explore without bounds. We believe learning should be playful yet profound, offering moments for families and children to connect over shared laughter and discovery."

As visitors navigate through aisles brimming full-on festive cheers during this holiday season, there'll be exclusive gifts perfect enough even Santa himself might take notice! From stocking stuffers under trees awaiting eager fingers come morning light right up to gifting to families meant for long lasting memories, Wise-Kids invites everyone to find meaningful gifts for your loved ones. One of the Grand Opening specials is to make a purchase of HK$300, one will get HK$200 gifts. Come and check out these specials. For children who would like to play with a wide range of toys in the playroom, it's HK$169 for 105 minutes all you can play for one child accompanied by one adult.

Patrons will find dedicated sections featuring well-loved international brands like Playmobil and Steiff teddy bear alongside the STEM and STEAM toy collections promote development of critical thinking skills. The art and craft toys and kits are cherry-picked for early learning and creativity development. Every corner in the new store is a testament to Wise-Kids' commitment towards offering diverse choices rooted firmly on five pillars: safety; intrinsic play-value; aesthetic design with unmatched quality and durability across all products available in-store.

Stay-tuned for dedicated kids and families events' announcements FB：@WKDuddell @WiseKidsPlayroom ; IG：@wisekidstoys @wisekidsplayroom

About Wise-Kids Educational Toys

Wise-Kids Educational Toys has been at the forefront to passionately advocate advancing education via innovative tools designed to nurture comprehensive childhood development through play. To uphold the seamless integration of learning and imagination, Wise-Kids adheres staunchly toward selecting toys and tools based on five pivotal criteria: safety; play-value; design; quality and excellent durability. Based in Hong Kong since 1988, Wise-Kids has been representing and distributing major international toy brands including Playmobil®, Steiff®, SIKU®, Le Toy Van & Vilac, among others. For more information, kindly visit www.wisekidstoys.com

