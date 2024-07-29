Stranger Eyes at the Venice Film Festival: Soundtrack Thrives with Taiwan-Belgium Cross-Border Collaboration

TAIPEI, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the heart of every successful film lies a remarkable soundtrack that resonates deeply with audiences, subtly shaping the narrative's ambiance yet often going unnoticed. Such is the case with Stranger Eyes, selected in Official Competition and up for the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, one of the world's premier cinematic events. The film's evocative score, composed by Belgian-Taiwanese composer Thomas Foguenne, is the result of a seamless cross-border collaboration, recorded in Brussels' Pieuvre Studio by Jean Prat and in Taipei's ff studio by TSO Hsing, a testament to art transcending borders.

ff studio in Taipei

Thomas Foguenne, who resides in both Taiwan and Belgium, excels in crafting immersive musical scores that blend electronic, ethnic, and classical elements. His versatile portfolio includes work in advertising, cinema, and documentaries, earning him recognition and accolades at major festivals such as Locarno, Rotterdam, Tokyo, Busan, and the Taipei Golden Horse Awards. Collaborating closely with TSO Hsing, his preferred recording partner, their soundtracks have consistently shone on the international stage, notably winning Best Original Score at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival for The Assassin and an Emmy award for Netflix's Arcane in 2022, among other distinctions.

