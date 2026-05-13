Student Agency in Action: Hong Kong Academy Redefines Environmental Stewardship Through Student-Led Earth Day and Yard Sale Initiatives

HONG KONG, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where environmental and social challenges are increasingly complex, the ability to translate personal values into community impact has become a vital part of a modern education. Hong Kong Academy (HKA) is proud to spotlight the recent achievements of its Student Initiative Council, who successfully spearheaded the school's 2026 Earth Day activities and the return of the HKA Yard Sale.

HKA Earth Day 2026 Highlights: Action for a Greener Future Speed Speed

The HKA Way: Empowering Student Voice

HKA's 2026 Earth Day programme championed student agency, featuring initiatives like "Energy Vampire" hunts designed and led by students. This student-led approach shifts teachers into facilitator roles, allowing learners to prioritize their own sustainability questions.

The school's diverse talent was showcased through three distinct lenses:

Community Organizers: Leading beach clean-ups and biodiversity protection.

Systems Thinkers: Partnering with hkaEATS to analyze food sourcing and sustainable logistics.

Creative Engineers: Applying design thinking to transform recycling into functional tools.

By valuing varied perspectives, HKA empowers students to solve global problems through authentic, practical leadership.

Purposeful Giving and the Circular Economy

The HKA Yard Sale embodied the "Dragonfly" spirit, raising over HK$20K from 300+ visitors. By promoting the circular economy, students diverted goods from landfills to global causes. Surplus books supported literacy in Cambodia, the Philippines, and local prisons, while textiles were donated to Redress to combat fashion waste.

Building a Foundation for the Future

"Our goal is to provide a space where students realize that their ideas have weight, and we give them the support to act on their ideas." says a school representative. "By proposing and leading these projects, students learn that their voice counts and protecting our world isn't a one-day event—it's a forever mindset which requires persistence and creative thinking." Through these initiatives, HKA continues to celebrate the diverse talents of its community, proving that when students are given the lead, they don't just learn about the world—they learn how to contribute to it.

About Hong Kong Academy

Hong Kong Academy is a premier non-profit IB World School. Founded in 2000 the school is celebrating its 25th anniversary and has built an impressive reputation for delivering a high quality, student-centered education which empowers its diverse student body - representing more than 35 nationalities - to learn, thrive and reach their full potential. Expert teachers provide a through-train education for students aged 2 - 18 years old at the schools' award-winning campus located in family-friendly Sai Kung. As a fully authorised 3 programme IB World School, HKA offers the IB PYP, MYP and Diploma programmes. In addition, all students graduate with the HKA Diploma and Global Citizens Diploma, going on to study at competitive universities and enjoying successful careers all around the world.

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SOURCE Hong Kong Academy