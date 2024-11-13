Students to Develop Urban Mobility Solutions Using AI

In Otis' Made to Move Communities™ global competition, students will apply Artificial Intelligence to enable more inclusive and sustainable mobility solutions.

A student team from the Hong Kong Baptist University Affiliated School Wong Kam Fai Secondary and Primary School is representing Hong Kong in this competition

HONG KONG, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Intelligence is revolutionizing the speed, accuracy and scale at which complex challenges are addressed. Over the next several months, more than 250 students from dozens of schools representing more than 15 countries and territories around the world will participate in the Made to Move Communities challenge to propose innovative ways AI can improve urban mobility. They'll be guided by volunteer mentors from Otis (NYSE: OTIS), the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

Students from the Hong Kong Baptist University Affiliated School Wong Kam Fai Secondary and Primary School will be working with volunteer mentors from Otis in the annual Made to Move Communities global student competition.

"We believe that the next generation of innovation will use AI to make moving in and around cities easier and more efficient for all," said Randi Tanguay, Otis Senior Vice President & Chief Communications Officer. "Today's students are growing up as AI technology matures. They are actively engaged and quickly developing the skills to effectively use and apply it. With their innate curiosity and imagination, combined with the guidance of expert Otis volunteer mentors, I can't wait to see the solutions these students come up with."

Why AI

According to the World Bank, more than 56% of the world population currently lives in cities, and that number is expected to grow to nearly 70% by 2050. The current pace of rapid urbanization and global population growth has the potential to strain urban infrastructure, resulting in increased congestion, pollution, and inadequate public transit. These challenges can be even more acute in underserved neighborhoods and for people with special needs.

"AI is already reshaping transportation. It's enabling self-driving cars, optimizing traffic flows, and even helping drones deliver packages and medicines to those in need," said Ezhil Nanjappan, Otis Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. "As we stand on the brink of the AI revolution, I'm excited to bring this transformational technology to the Made to Move Communities program – to brainstorm solutions to the mobility issues of today and tomorrow, while inspiring young minds and helping to close the STEM skills gap."

For the first time – a global winner

Since 2020, Otis' annual Made to Move Communities global student competition has engaged over 750 students and hundreds of Otis colleagues with the goal of addressing urban mobility challenges while sparking a lifelong interest in STEM. Participating schools have received nearly $1 million (USD) in grants from Otis to further STEM learning and programs in their schools.

Until now, students used to compete regionally, with a winning team selected in each of the four Otis regions. This year, for the first time, the four regional winning teams will compete in a final round to determine a global team champion. Student teams will need to share how their solutions to local challenges can be scaled globally, and the global team champion will receive an additional grant for their school.

Seven students from the Hong Kong Baptist University Affiliated School Wong Kam Fai Secondary and Primary School will take part. This is the second time the school will represent Hong Kong. "We are pleased to once again have the opportunity to represent Hong Kong in the competition. This platform allows our students to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence to tackle real-world urban mobility challenges. We are eager to see how their innovative ideas will transform into practical solutions and showcase their talents on a global stage." Said by Ms. Jacqui KOO, Acting Deputy Principal cum Director of International Division, Hong Kong Baptist University Affiliated School Wong Kam Fai Secondary and Primary School.

