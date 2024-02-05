BANGKOK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Poised to become one of Asia's educational hubs, Chulalongkorn University is offering more than 100 international programs to create borderless learning experiences, and prepare graduates for world citizenship.

Thailand is one of the world's favorite tourist destinations thanks to her soft power such as arts, culture, gastronomy, lifestyle, nature, climate, and reasonable cost of living. The lesser-known fact is that Thailand is also one of the world's major destinations for international students.

Study Abroad at Chulalongkorn University: A Gateway to World-Class Education in Asia

"Thailand, and particularly Chula's globally recognized education has currently attracted 2,000 international students from 60 countries to over 100 international degree and exchange programs taught in English," says Sukalin Wanakasemsan, Director of Global Academic Affairs Division, Office of International Affairs and Global Network (OIA), Chulalongkorn University.

This number is on an uptrend thanks to the contemporary world that better supports people's travel and migration for work, and study, as part of gaining one's life experience for world citizenship, and developing modern life skills which requires open-mindedness, and acknowledgment of diversity and multiculturalism.

Among the top reasons why international students choose Chula is the reputation and international recognition. Chula has been ranked Thailand's No. 1 for four consecutive years in THE Impact Rankings 2023 in the QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) World University Rankings 2024. Internationally, Chula's Employment Outcome is ranked the world's No. 17 in THE Impact Rankings 2023 and among the Top 50 in the QS World University Rankings 2024.

"Chula is an educational hub of ASEAN and Asia, and an academic leader in sciences, social sciences, and humanities," says Sukalin. Moreover, Chula's learning environment and lifestyle are vibrant, as they blend tradition and modernity and support lifelong learning beyond textbooks.

With its campus conveniently located right in the heart of Bangkok, Chula students are in a unique environment that perfectly balances the past, present, and future trends. Academically, students can take full advantage of the Chula's extensive collaboration with world-class partner universities in database, curriculum, and exchange opportunities. They can also enrich their Thailand experience with myriads of extracurricular activities, Thai language programs, as well as online platforms to promote communication among students for peer support.

