Successful Hosting of the SHIPBA 2024 Award Ceremony

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 16, 2024, organized by ShangHai Business Media, the "ShangHai International Prestige Business Awards (SHIPBA) 2024" banquet ceremony was held at One World Hotel.

The value of an enterprise depends on its corporate culture and brand effect. Through stringent standards and verification procedures, SHIPBA aims to commend the achievements and promote the business spirit of outstanding companies. SHIPBA not only serves as the highest recognition for entrepreneurs but also has the important mission of becoming a benchmark for Malaysian enterprises.

The SHIPBA, themed on the "Five Elements," is creating a grand feast for esteemed enterprises, witnessing the splendid achievements of entrepreneurs in the business world. The SHIPBA trophy production will be based on the Five Elements: metal, wood, water, fire, and earth, which hold extraordinary significance and collection value.

Continuing the themes of "Gold" and "Wood" from the previous two editions, SHIPBA 2024 takes "Water" as its theme, symbolizing the mission and achievements of enterprises in embracing all rivers, breaking waves, and embarking on great ventures with a sense of courage and accomplishment.

The SHIPBA 2024 award ceremony was kicked off by distinguished VIPs, including Y.M. Tengku Dato' Dr. Hishammudin Zaizi Bin Y.A.M Tengku Bendahara Azman Shah Alhaj, Royal Family Member of Selangor & Kelantan, Yg. Bhg. Datin Hezita Bte Mohd. Hafidz, Y.M. Dr. Raja Putra Shah Bin Y.M. Raja Haji Shahar Shah, Encik Rizal Nainy, CEO of SME Corp, Mr. CM Wong, Founder & Ceo of SBS Digital Holdings Sdn. Bhd., Datin Dr. Cherlin Cheah, CEO of ShangHai Media Sdn Bhd, Dato' Alex C. S. Wong, General Manager, Finance and Administration of Hap Seng Star Sdn Bhd, Dato' ChM Hj. Khairul Shahril Bin Hamzah, CEO of HQC Commerce Sdn. Bhd., Dato' Dr. Ahmad Azman Dato' Abdul Manaf, CEO of SJ Securities Sdn. Bhd., Datuk Michael Kang, Immediate Past President of SME Malaysia, Dato' Anthony, Founder & Ceo of KH Lim Corporate Consultancy Sdn. Bhd., Dato' Alfred Soh, Managing Director of Felement Group, Mr. Liang Foo Kuan, Managing Director of Big Onion Food Caterer Sdn. Bhd., Mr. Martin Lim, CBO of SBS Group Holdings Bhd, Ms. Jasmine Gan, CMO of SBS Group Holdings Bhd, Ms. Christina Ng, Founder of Christy Ng Sdn. Bhd., Ms. Christine Teh, Founder of Voyage Western Tour & Travel Sdn. Bhd., Mr. Sean Gan, Founder of Vorra Window Film Malaysia, Mr. Yi Xiun,CEO of Funnel Masteryx and Mr. Jason Liew, CEO of Visual Solutions (M) Sdn Bhd.

As the official internal audit partner for the SHIPBA 2024, KH Lim Group Of Companies meticulously screens eligible award-winning enterprises through a rigorous review process. After passing the first round of selection, five business leaders—Datuk Michael Kang, Dato' Alex C. S. Wong, Dato' Dr. Ahmad Azman Dato' Abdul Manaf, Mr. Liang Foo Kuan, and Mr. Marcus Teng are invited to conduct the final professional evaluation, ensuring the awards' fairness and impartiality.

A warm thank you to the following organizations for their full support: SHIPBA 2024's endorsement partners Malaysia Retail Chain Association (MRCA), The Malaysian Chinese Assembly Hall (MCAH), ASEAN Retail-Chains & Franchise Federation (ARFF), Branding Association Malaysia (BAM), Business Networking Club (BNC), ShangHai Businesswomen Social Club (SBSC); Official Internal Audit Partner, KH Lim Group Of Companies; Official F&B Partner, Paradise (F&B) Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.; Official Fashion Partner, Christy Ng Sdn. Bhd.; Official Billboard Partner, Spectrum Outdoor Marketing Sdn. Bhd.; Official Marketing Strategy Partner, Funnel Masteryx; Official Leisure Travel Partner, Voyage Western Tour & Travel Sdn. Bhd.; Official Vehicle Tinted Partner, Vorra Window Film Malaysia; Brand partners, Visual Solutions (M) Sdn. Bhd. and HQC Commerce Sdn Bhd; Lucky Draw Sponsors, Stoned & Co Group, MediCap Sdn. Bhd., Felement Sdn. Bhd., 180 Degrees Brandcom, Vorra Window Film Malaysia, Voyage Western Tour & Travel Sdn. Bhd., Merchandise Sponsor Famous Amos Chocolate Chip Corp (M) Sdn. Bhd and Vanilla Crepe; Cocktail Sponsor Brotenders Events ; Make-up & Hair-do Sponsor Philo Hair Studio and Eazie Beauty; AI Tech Photobooth Sponsor Metaspace and media partner Nan Yang Siang Pau for making the event a great success.

The SHIPBA 2024 is honored to have Datin Dr. Cherlin Cheah and Y.M. Tengku Dato' Dr. Hishammudin Zaizi delivered the opening addresses. Datin Dr. Cherlin Cheah emphasized that SHIPBA instills a sense of mission and recognition in companies, not only fostering business growth but also driving commercial development. Y.M. Tengku Dato' Dr. Hishammudin Zaizi encouraged companies to continue striving towards greater goals through this prestigious award, thereby promoting national economic development.

The SHIPBA 2024 presented a total of 74 major awards, including Company Honor Awards, Industry Leader Awards, and Personal Achievement Awards, which respectively commend the important contributions of enterprises and entrepreneurs in promoting economic development.

The Company Honor Awards include Signature Outstanding Business, Leading Excellence Business, Emerging Magnificent Business, and Rising Star Business, recognizing outstanding performance and contributions in the industry. The Industry Leader Awards include the Successful Automation Business and the Master Agency Award, aiming to recognize companies with good performance and profitable growth as leaders in their industries.

The Personal Achievement Awards have four subcategories: Outstanding Entrepreneur of The Year, Young Entrepreneur of The Year, Prominent Entrepreneur of the Year, and Excellent Leader of The Year, which recognize elites, leaders, and market innovators who play an important role in the development of Malaysian enterprises.

The SHIPBA 2024 concluded with a lucky draw session. The grand prize is a 10-day, 9-night Europe trip sponsored by Voyage Western Tour & Travel Sdn. Bhd., with a total value of over RM45,660.

For more information about the SHIPBA series of events, photos, and the list of winners, please visit the official website at https://www.shipba.biz/.

ShangHai Business Media

ShangHai was founded in the year 1979, is the oldest Chinese Business Magazine Media in Malaysia. In the year 2018, ShangHai successfully transformed from traditional printed copy business media into digital business media, aims to provide entrepreneurs with the highest quality and high-end business communication platform.

