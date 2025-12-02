Suchang Accelerates Global Expansion With Dog Food Made From Jeju Citrus By-products

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Suchang a Korean manufacturer specializing in over 150 types of natural bio-based ingredients and overseas distribution consulting, announced that it has successfully developed a new dog food product using gamgyul-bak—by-products from Jeju's citrus processing industry. Tentatively branded as "Orange Dogs," the new product is designed for global markets, with export plans targeting the United States, Japan, China, and Europe.

Originally operating as a B2B-focused bio-raw material manufacturer, Suchang has launched the "Orange Dogs" brand under the long-standing vision of CEO Nak-Hyun Kim to expand into the B2C market. The key ingredient, gamgyul-bak, refers to the peel and residual materials generated during the production of concentrated citrus juice—accounting for nearly 40% of the total processed volume. In Jeju, this by-product has long been considered an environmental burden due to disposal challenges.

By transforming this waste material into a functional pet food ingredient, Suchang is addressing both environmental concerns and global consumer trends favoring sustainable products. The dog food has already received positive attention as a "green food" solution contributing to Jeju's environmental preservation, while also aligning with the well-established pet-care cultures in the U.S., Japan, and Europe.

Suchang plans to ramp up its global sales initiatives, positioning "Orange Dogs" as an eco-friendly premium pet food brand sourced from Jeju's natural agricultural by-products.

SOURCE suchang