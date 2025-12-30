suchang Makes Full-Scale Entry into Japan's Health Food Market with Jeju Mandarin Chenpi Ingredient

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeju-based ingredient manufacturer suchang announced that it has begun exporting chenpi—dried mandarin peel made from Jeju citrus—to Japan's health and functional food ingredient market.

Chenpi has long been used in traditional herbal medicine and food culture across East Asia and is increasingly gaining attention among wellness-oriented consumers for its potential benefits, including digestive support, immune enhancement, and antioxidant properties. In South Korea, recent media coverage highlighting the health benefits of chenpi tea—particularly its role in improving digestive function and supporting immunity—has further increased public interest in the ingredient.

The chenpi supplied by suchang is produced through natural drying methods and rigorous quality control processes, preserving the distinctive characteristics of Jeju mandarins. The ingredient is regarded as highly versatile for use in Japan's food, beverage, and functional ingredient sectors.

Japanese companies are actively exploring ingredient diversification, ranging from traditional tea products to health beverages and naturally flavored seasoning applications. In this context, chenpi is attracting attention for its refreshing citrus aroma and functional components. Several Japanese food ingredient supply platforms have also introduced dried citrus peel as a material that enhances sweetness and flavor while serving as a health-oriented ingredient.

A representative from suchang stated, "Chenpi is more than just a spice—it is an ingredient that can offer both health benefits and everyday value to Japanese consumers. We plan to maintain the unique quality of Jeju mandarins while establishing long-term supply partnerships with our Japanese counterparts."

As demand for wellness-focused ingredients continues to grow in Japan—particularly those based on natural and functional components—suchang's export of chenpi is being recognized as a notable example of the global expansion of traditional Korean food ingredients.

SOURCE suchang