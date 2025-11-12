SUD Fully Acquires COCOS

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SUD, the world's largest GI (Gamification Interactive) platform, announced the full acquisition of COCOS, the world's largest lightweight general-purpose game engine, for USD 72 million. COCOS' business and its team will be deeply integrated into SUD.

The global traffic advantages of SUD GI Cloud and SUD GI AD will comprehensively empower COCOS' developer ecosystem.

SUD OpenPaaS will fully integrate COCOS' long-term technological expertise and strengths, continuing to provide comprehensive and in-depth services to global traffic platforms.

COCOS 4, the new version of the game engine, will fully move to a purely open-source model — global, permanent, and free — encompassing all core engine code and previously unreleased CLI code.

The brand-new IDE, PinK, will fully support AI Coding while incorporating a wide range of AI Native Kits, Agents, MCPs, and other plugin ecosystems.

About SUD

As the world's leading GI (Gamification Interactive) platform — also known as an in-app game distribution platform — SUD provides services to more than 2,000 top-tier traffic platforms worldwide.

For more information, visit www.sud.tech/en

About COCOS

As the world's leading lightweight general-purpose game engine, COCOS boasts a complete workflow including an IDE, along with a global community of over 1.7 million game developers. COCOS holds an absolute leading position in the in-app game space.

For more information, visit www.cocos.com/en

Media Contact

Mona: [email protected]

SUD Communications Team

General Inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE SUD