Sufficient Electricity Brings Prosperity to the People: Cultivating 'Freshness' in Saline-Alkali Land

BORTALA, China, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the accelerated pace of infrastructure construction such as transportation and electricity in Xinjiang, as well as the development of cold chain logistics, "seafood" such as crabs, Penaeus vannamei, and golden pompano have settled in the north and south of Tianshan Mountain.

Xinjiang has complex terrain and landforms, and tectonic movements 300 million years ago have caused varying degrees of salinization in about one-third of the cultivated land across the region. Relying on the resources of saline-alkali land and sufficient electric energy supply, Aheqi Farm has transformed "alkali beaches" into "sea beaches" and has actively expanded the development space for "land-based seafood aquaculture" over the years.

The farmers here have continuously carried out technological breakthroughs and expanded the scale of aquaculture, while the State Grid Bortala Power Supply Company has increased investment and continuously improved the structure of the agricultural distribution network. In 2021, an investment of 1.5315 million yuan was made to carry out a comprehensive capacity increase and transformation of the 10kV Da'a line at Aheqi Farm. Three new distribution transformers were added, 3,540 meters of lines were reconstructed, and loop cabinets were installed. This transformation achieved rapid fault isolation, and after a fault occurs, it can quickly complete "relay" power supply, winning valuable time for agricultural production and aquaculture.

On the eve of the Mid-Autumn Festival, the more than 500 acres of pond-raised Penaeus vannamei at Aheqi Farm entered the harvesting season. The State Grid Bortala Power Supply Company closely monitored the electricity demand of this special aquaculture, and the power supply station established a dedicated grid and assigned grid personnel. The grid personnel went deep into the aquaculture base to inspect the power supply equipment for water pumps and lighting circuits for the farmers, eliminate potential electrical hazards, and ensure the smooth growth of Penaeus vannamei for market release.

As rural infrastructure continues to improve and rural vitality is stimulated, the villagers' pockets are getting fuller, and a beautiful picture of rural revitalization is gradually unfolding. In the future, the State Grid Bortala Power Supply Company will continue to optimize its services, providing continuous energy for the sustainable development of this land, and making special agricultural industries a new engine for rural economic growth.

SOURCE State Grid Bortala Power Supply Company