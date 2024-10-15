Summer Your Way with Club Med's All-Inclusive Escapes

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Med, the pioneer of premium all-inclusive holidays, unveils its curated list of 2025 summer destinations and offers. From pristine beaches to breathtaking mountain retreats, Club Med invites travellers to immerse themselves in some of the world's most stunning locations.

The Asian Allure

Discover the diverse landscapes and rich heritage of Asia from a thrilling summer mountain escape at Club Med Kiroro Grand in Japan and exploring the Karst mountains at Club Med Guilin in China, to the warm Thai hospitality of Club Med Phuket in Thailand and the rich cultural tapestry of Club Med Bali in Indonesia.

Jewels of the Indian Ocean

Wake up to turquoise water and white sandy beaches where sustainability and the stunning marine landscape are esteemed at Club Med Kani and Club Med Exclusive Collection Finolhu Villas in the Maldives. Heed the siren and immerse in the pristine beauty of Club Med Seychelles, perfect for couples and families seeking relaxation and natural wonders.

Magical European Charm

Experience the magic of Europe this summer. From sun-drenched beaches to historic cities and gourmet cuisine, a dreamy European adventure awaits. Explore the French Alps at Club Med Exclusive Collection Val d'Isère, soak up the vibrant Andalusian culture at Club Med Magna Marbella in Spain, and embrace Morocco's charm at Club Med Marrakech La Palmeraie. For a truly unique adventure, take sail along the Mediterranean aboard Club Med 2, the legendary French sailing yacht.

The Great American Adventure

Explore the Americas, one adventure at a time. Discover the breathtaking beauty of the Canadian wilderness at Club Med Quebec Charlevoix, escape to the Mayan Riviera at Club Med Cancun Yucatan in Mexico or celebrate life in the vibrant Mata Atlântica biosphere at Club Med Rio Das Pedras in Brazil.

Whether seeking relaxation, adventure, or cultural enrichment, Club Med promises an unforgettable journey where every moment counts. Enjoy exclusive early bird savings of up to 45 percent off your next summer vacation from 15 October 2024 to 17 June 2025.

For more information and booking inquiries, please visit Club Med's website or contact the call centre at [email protected].

