Sun Hung Kai Credit extends its gratitude to all 2024 Hong Kong Olympians by providing exclusive offer to celebrate their remarkable achievements

HONG KONG, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong athletes have delivered exceptional performances at the 2024 Paris Olympics, achieving the city's best-ever results. Sun Hung Kai Credit, like all Hong Kong citizens, is thrilled to cheer on the winning athletes. The company is also deeply proud of all the Olympians who represented Hong Kong with dedication and hard work. Their personal strength and perseverance have showcased the indomitable spirit and resilience of Hong Kong to the world.

To celebrate the impressive achievements of Hong Kong Olympians at the 2024 Paris Games, Sun Hung Kai Credit is offering exclusive mortgage privileges to all athletes who represented the city.

This year's Olympic medalists: Interest-free discount on mortgage for the first 2 years*

Other Olympic athletes this year: Interest-free discount on the first-year mortgage*

Mr. Lee Kam Ting, General Manager of Sun Hung Kai Credit, said: "When our Hong Kong athletes compete with their hearts for the city we all call home, we at Sun Hung Kai Credit - a company deeply rooted in Hong Kong - want to support them as well. We hope our exclusive mortgage offer will help these athletes realize their dreams of homeownership and build the living spaces they envision."

Here, Sun Hung Kai Credit once again extends its heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to the Olympic athletes who represented Hong Kong. We wish each of you continued success and the opportunity to reach new heights in future competitions. Together with all the citizens of Hong Kong, we will continue to enthusiastically cheer you on!

*Apply on or before December 31, 2024, to enjoy the above offer, subject to terms and conditions.

For details, please call Sun Hung Kai Credit Customer Service Hotline: 2996 2688

Complaint Hotline: 2996 2600

Money Lender's Licence No.: 0853/2024

Warning: You have to repay your loans. Don't pay any intermediaries.

SOURCE Sun Hung Kai Credit Limited