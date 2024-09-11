Sun Hung Kai Properties' Flagship Project TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON Hits towards 90% Occupancy Rate, Unveils a Total New Perspective of Hong Kong Victoria Harbour

HONG KONG, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON, the mega flagship project by Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) (0016) under its premium residential leasing brand 'TOWNPLACE', has hit towards 90% occupancy since its official launch in October 2023. With its strategic location, world-class facilities, and innovative approach to market needs, the project has quickly gained traction among young talents, marking a major milestone for the brand.

Rising as the New Favorite Official Accommodation of Global Events

As the largest quality flagship residential leasing project for young talents in Hong Kong, TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON is prominently situated by Victoria Harbour, in the heart of the West Kowloon district. It is just a 5-minute walk from Nam Cheong MTR Station, and offers direct access to key transport hubs, including the Hong Kong West Kowloon Station and Airport Express. TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON redefines traditional leasing by offering personalized, quality living solutions with an exclusive social circle designed for the new generations. Gaining international recognition, it has positioned itself in the international spotlight while serving as the official accommodation partner for the cast of the International Tour of the Broadway classic musical 'THE SOUND OF MUSIC' and the athletes participating in the 'World Games Series 2024 Hong Kong'.

Revitalizing the Pier and Promenade with the Total New Perspective on Victoria Harbour

The TOWNPLACE Pier and Promenade next to TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON have been revitalized by Sun Hung Kai Properties in partnership with New Office Works, an award-winning architectural design firm from West Kowloon Cultural District Hong Kong Architects & Designers Competition. The pavilion features a wave-like design incorporating 'water' and 'vessels' as design elements. Its interlocking canopy resembles boats docked at the shore, creating a visually striking feature that is perfect for photos. Walking along the promenade, visitors can enjoy unobstructed views of Victoria Harbour, from the nearby West Kowloon to the distant Hong Kong Island. On the other side, the breathtaking scenic views and beautiful sunsets facing Stonecutters Island offer a captivating sight of the sea. This pet-friendly outdoor recreational space is set to become West Kowloon's latest hotspot for seaside walks and photo taking with furry friends!

Three Instagrammable Light Installations Illuminate Mid-Autumn Festivities

As the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, giant interactive lighting installations and fluorescent light strip displays will adorn TOWNPLACE Pier and Promenade from 14th September to 15th October, 2024, in celebration of the festival. Adding to the festive atmosphere, enormous rabbit-shaped balloon will also be making special appearances during the period. These distinctive light installations, set against West Kowloon's unique Victoria Harbour scenery and Central's iconic skyline, coupled with Hong Kong's dual spectacle of sunset and moonrise, will absolutely become prime spots for photos. The combination offers an unparalleled backdrop for capturing memorable moments as well.

On the evening of the Mid-Autumn Festival (17th September, 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM), a 'Harbourfront Live Music Fest' featuring a busking performance by singer Mark Chan from 'King Maker V' will take place. The event will also offer face painting and pet photo opportunities, promising an exceptional mid-autumn experience and an ideal place for taking photos. Continuing the festive spirit, the 'Harbourfront Weekend Bazaar' will be held on Saturday (21st September, 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM), featuring various interactive booths, including TP SOCIAL CLUB fitness experiences, as well as the three buzz-worthy outlets Mak's Beer, DIO Cafe Bar, and Guru 24. In addition, with its prime location, TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON offers stunning views of the harbor, mesmerizing sunsets, expansive outdoor lawns, and the iconic cityscape, providing residents, families, and pet lovers with a one-stop immersive experience for an autumn city walk.

About "TOWNPLACE"

Established in 2018, "TOWNPLACE" is a ground-breaking residential flexi-leasing brand by Sun Hung Kai Properties, offering the twin properties of TOWNPLACE SOHO and TOWNPLACE KENNEDY TOWN. It provides three leasing options of Serviced, Furnished and Unfurnished apartments with varied interior designs to cater for different tastes, and lease terms starting from as short as one month.

"TOWNPLACE" further expands its human-centric livable space, striving to enhance the premium young talents' living experience through the brand-new concept of "Aparthotel" living. Being the largest flagship quality leasing project for young talent, TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON was launched in Oct 2023.

"TOWNPLACE" is the first to introduce the unique Community concept into the market which connects residents closely to help expand their social and professional networks. By meeting like-minded neighbors in the TOWNPLACE Community, friendships are developed and a sharing economy emerges. "TOWNPLACE" is more than a place to live.

