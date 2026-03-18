Sun Life Survey: Hong Kong Women Top Asia as Household "Chief Financial Officer"

Nearly half (45%) solely control long-term family investments, leading surveyed Asian markets, yet only 7% seek professional advice

Two-thirds (67%) of survey respondents say they have the final say on financial decisions

Seven in ten respondents cite the financial burden of family caregiving as the major barrier to improving their own financial security

Retirement confidence reveals a "longevity gap": nearly 70% are confident their savings will last to age 75, dropping to half by age 80, and less than one in ten beyond 90

HONG KONG, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong women play a dominant role in household financial decision-making, according to Sun Life's new "Women's Wealth in Focus: When Care Comes First[1]" survey, released today. While nearly half (45%) of the survey respondents control long-term family investments, two-thirds (67%) stated they have the final say in financial decisions, underscoring the financial autonomy and household CFO role of women in Hong Kong.

Highest decision-making power in Asia; yet least likely to seek professional advice

However, the survey also highlights that beneath this strong financial autonomy lie significant challenges and concerns about long-term financial security, including a reluctance to seek professional advice, the costs of caring for family members' healthcare, and gaps in retirement readiness.

The findings show that Hong Kong women demonstrate remarkable independence in household financial planning, with nearly half (45%) of those surveyed saying they are the sole decision-makers for long-term investment and financial planning – the highest percentage among all the Asian markets surveyed – and two-thirds (67%) saying they have the final say on financial decisions. Yet, in stark contrast to this high level of autonomy is a profound reluctance to seek professional advice: only 7% said they had sought such financial advice, the lowest rate in the region.

This disconnection between decision-making power and obtaining expert advice suggests that women with financial control often plan independently, lacking access to comprehensive information, which may expose them to risks that could undermine their long-term financial well-being.

"Sandwich Generation" faces triple penalty on financial security, self-care, career advancement

The survey delves into the challenges faced by the "Sandwich Generation" – women simultaneously caring for aging parents and children. The findings reveal that caregiving responsibilities are creating a hidden "triple penalty" affecting their finances, careers and personal well-being. Seven in ten (72%) identified the financial burden of caregiving as the primary obstacle to improving their own financial security, while six in ten (58%) say caring for family members limits their ability to self-care, and nearly six in ten (56%) say it affects their career progression.

More concerning is that many women prioritize their family's needs over their own health. More than four in ten (44%) respondents said they have foregone their own medical treatment to support their children or elderly relatives. While this figure improved from 63% last year, high medical costs remain one of the top three threats to women's financial security.

Christine Yeung, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Life and Health, Sun Life Hong Kong Limited, said: "Hong Kong women are demonstrating remarkable leadership in household financial decision-making – a true reflection of social progress. However, these findings serve as a wake-up call: having the final say does not equate to having comprehensive financial resilience. To support their wealth planning, we hope to bridge the gap between autonomous financial management and professional financial advice."

Retirement savings and average life expectancy point to "longevity gap"

The survey also highlights the strong sense of responsibility women feel toward their families. As many as 90% of those surveyed expect to provide financial support to their aging parents, either now or in the future. However, only 26% of them set aside 10% or more of their monthly income for their parents' retirement needs, highlighting the significant cross-generational financial pressures many women face.

At the same time, 32% worry that they may become a burden to their children or relatives in later life – a stark contrast to their efforts in caring for the previous generation.

In retirement planning, a clear "longevity gap" also emerges. While 69% of women feel confident their savings can cover their basic living expenses until they are 75, confidence drops sharply with an extended lifespan: dropping to 51% at age 80, and only 8% feel confident their finances will support them beyond 90. The average life expectancy for Hong Kong women is around 88 to 89 years.

This indicates that many women underestimate the financial risks associated with longevity and fail to cover extended later years in their planning, creating concerns for their golden years.

Yeung continued: "With roots in Hong Kong going back more than a century, Sun Life has witnessed the growth and role of women evolve through generations. We believe that achieving true financial freedom requires a trusted partner who can support women at every stage of life. Through women-focused health protection and comprehensive retirement solutions, we aim to help women pursue financial independence while safeguarding their health and future so they can enjoy their retirement life."

[1] This survey, conducted in January 2026, interviewed over 3,001 respondents from Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam, including approximately 501 respondents from Hong Kong SAR, to explore perspectives around financial aspirations, behaviours, and challenges faced by women and how they translate into long-term financial security in Asia.



About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organisation providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including: Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, Mainland China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.60 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF. Sun Life Financial Inc. is the holding company of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. Sun Life Hong Kong Limited (incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada and operates in Hong Kong.

SOURCE Sun Life Hong Kong