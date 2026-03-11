"Sun Life 'The Big Bounce' World Tour - Hong Kong" closes on a high

HONG KONG, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sun Life 'The Big Bounce' World Tour – Hong Kong," a 17-day family-friendly extravaganza at the Great Lawn of the Art Park in the West Kowloon Cultural District, came to a successful and joyous conclusion on February 22. Title-sponsored by Sun Life, 'The Big Bounce' spanned the Chinese New Year period and proved immensely popular among families, with interactive performances, musical elements, and anime‑themed installations being key highlights that added to the vibrant atmosphere.

This year, Sun Life partnered with Yan Chai Hospital to invite hundreds of students and parents from its affiliated kindergartens and childcare centers to be among the first to experience the bouncing extravaganza, underscoring the theme of "family togetherness and joy". In celebration of Sun Life's journey towards its 135th anniversary in Hong Kong next year, on February 22, it distributed delightful gifts to participants at the West Kowloon venue. Additionally, Sun Life hosted a series of online games via social media, giving away over 1,000 vouchers to spread festive cheer across the city.

Adley Low, Chief Client and Marketing Officer at Sun Life Hong Kong Limited, said: "We are delighted to witness the successful conclusion of the "Sun Life 'The Big Bounce' World Tour – Hong Kong", as this event reflects our purpose to help Clients live healthier lives. The enthusiastic response this year reflects not only the joy this event brought to the public, but also how much Hong Kong families truly value active and healthy living. As Sun Life approaches its 135th anniversary in Hong Kong next year, we will continue to bring more innovative and meaningful community initiatives that allow people to embrace healthy lifestyles in a relaxed and enjoyable way."

For more highlights of the "Sun Life 'The Big Bounce' World Tour – Hong Kong," please visit:

https://sunlife.co/b72002

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organisation providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including: Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, Mainland China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.60 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF. Sun Life Financial Inc. is the holding company of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. Sun Life Hong Kong Limited (incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada and operates in Hong Kong.

