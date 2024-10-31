SunAzure Introduces De Antonio as Hong Kong's Exclusive Distributor, Ushering in a New Era of Luxurious, High-Performance Yachting

HONG KONG, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 25, 2024, SunAzure hosted a spectacular launch event at Goofy Waves in Sai Kung, announcing its exclusive distributorship of the Spanish luxury yacht brand De Antonio in Hong Kong. This marks the brand's debut in the city, bringing excitement to local yacht enthusiasts. The event, graced by Victor Morales, De Antonio Marketing Director and SunAzure Chairman and Co-founder Mr. Lincoln Ling, drew a star-studded crowd of socialites and yachting aficionados. Joining forces as co-organizer, WHOSiFY curated an exclusive guest list of the city's most prominent influencers for this milestone occasion.

The highlight of the evening was the unveiling of two stunning vessels: one of only 37 limited edition D37 Redbull X De Antonio high-performance racing yachts, and the eagerly anticipated D32 luxury yacht. Guests were not only treated to the exquisite designs but also had the opportunity to experience the D32's exceptional maneuverability and opulence during sea trials.

Victor Morales from De Antonio expressed confidence in the partnership, believing their avant-garde designs and superior performance will perfectly cater to Hong Kong's discerning market. As the official partner for the 37th America's Cup in Barcelona, De Antonio showcases its prominence in international sailing, providing crucial support for this historic event that has been blending sailing technique with cutting-edge technology since 1851.

The newly unveiled D32 luxury yacht is a nautical engineering marvel, blending compact design with luxury. Its hidden outboard engines create a sleek look and maximize deck space for leisurely pursuits. The iconic V-shaped hull, with advanced technology, ensures superior maneuverability and stability. Inside, a fully-equipped galley and two private cabins and bathrooms offer comfort akin to boutique hotels. With a sporty engine reaching 50 knots, the D32 appeals to performance enthusiasts without sacrificing luxury. Unique options for air conditioning and a generator make it a year-round haven of comfort, ideal for discerning owners seeking style and functionality at sea.

Lincoln Ling, SunAzure's Chairman and Co-founder, highlighted Hong Kong's strengthening position as Asia's luxury yacht trading hub, attributing this to its mature yachting infrastructure and excellent connectivity. SunAzure aims to revolutionize the market with its management's extensive experience in finance, yacht management, and insurance. They're pioneering a 'pre-sale' concept akin to property pre-sales, allowing clients to secure yachts at attractive prices before completion and potentially benefit from investment returns during the waiting period. This innovative approach not only lowers entry barriers but also injects new vitality into Hong Kong's yachting scene, steering the industry towards an exciting future.

About SunAzure

Hong Kong's premier yacht dealer and brokerage company. We are the dealer of world renown yachting brands such as Princess, De Antonio and Agilis. At SunAzure, we will offer you exceptional yachting experiences and a wide selection of exquisite yachts. We handpick each yacht, ensuring the highest standards of excellence. From sleek motor yachts to elegant sailing vessels, our curated selection caters to every preference and our commitment to customer satisfaction.

About De Antonio

Founded in 2012, the headquarters are located in the center of Barcelona. The strategic location maximizes the chances of a seaside, cosmopolitan and international design reference city with long industrial tradition and excellent communications. The most advanced technologies are used for the design, engineering, and construction in De Antonio Yachts, as well as an international team of specialists in each area. That is why the latest solutions, the highly demanded features, and the trendiest design has caused a notorious impact in the boat industry and brought De Antonio Yachts as one of the leaders in the day boat market. The company's success led to rapid growth with a presence on four continents. The commercial network is composed of exclusive distributors formed as a global team. The highlighted peculiarity of the hidden outboard engines, with a clear annual cost-reduction in maintenance terms, has already convinced many boat owners around the world.

