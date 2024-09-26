SUNGROW and MSR-GE Ink Partnership Agreement for 100MW/400MWh Sabah Battery Energy Storage System Project

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, has recently inked an agreement with MSR Green Energy SDN BHD (MSR-GE) to advance a 100MW/400MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project in Sabah, Malaysia.

This project is expected to play a crucial role in the region's transition to renewable energy and sustainable development. The final installed capacity will be 517MWh to meet the client's long-term capacity needs.

MSR-GE, the lead company in the venture, successfully secured the tender from Sabah Electricity Sdn. Bhd. (SESB) and accepted a Letter of Award dated September 11, 2024. The contract, valued at approximately RM645 million, covers the engineering, procurement, and construction of the Sabah BESS Project.

The signing ceremony was attended by Sungrow Senior Vice President Mr. James Wu and MSR-GE Director Mr. Xavier Qiang at Sungrow's headquarters. The BESS project will utilize cutting-edge battery technology, an advanced Power Conversion System, a Medium Voltage system, and an Energy Management System, all designed to ensure efficient performance and operational stability.

As a market leader, Sungrow offers MSR-GE a complete solution that integrates its technological innovations in renewable energy, enhancing efficiency and sustainability while addressing the specific demands of the energy market.

Mr. Xavier Qiang, Director of MSR-GE, shared his excitement about the partnership: "We are truly honored to collaborate with Sungrow, one of China's top BESS providers with a strong global track record. MSRGE has successfully implemented an off-grid Solar BESS hybrid system with Sungrow's solution to supply 24/7 clean energy to a palm oil plantation in Sabah. We look forward to merging MSR-GE's expertise in energy project delivery with Sungrow's specialized BESS experience to bring the world's most advanced and reliable grid-scale energy storage solutions to Malaysia. This will help Sabah tackle current power supply and grid stability challenges, while ensuring the grid is ready for future renewable energy plants."

Sungrow's Malaysian Country Manager, Mr. Cobe He, highlighted the significance of the collaboration, stating, "We will deploy a dedicated project team to fully support MSR-GE, ensuring efficient execution and smooth project progress. Our local team will provide long-term quality assurance, performance guarantees, and a comprehensive Long-Term Service Agreement (LTSA) to ensure exceptional performance and enduring value."

This partnership strengthens the strategic relationship between Sungrow and MSR-GE in the renewable energy sector, laying a strong foundation for future cooperation.

About MSR-GE

MSR Green Energy SDN BHD (MSR-GE) is primarily engaged in the installation and servicing of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems, as well as the management, consultancy, and construction of renewable energy projects. The company is also involved in electrical works and related ancillary businesses. As a developer, MSR-GE specializes in the design and engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) of solar PV systems. Vernon Ong Kah Hui, one of the promoters of MSR-GE and a founder of Malaysian Solar Resources Sdn. Bhd., has played a key role in commissioning approximately 176 megawatt-peak of solar PV facilities, including ground-mounted, net energy metering (NEM), retrofits, and building-integrated PV systems. MSR-GE is a 20% associated company of Seal Incorporated Berhad, a company listed on the Main market Bursa Securities, balance 40.8% is held by KVC Corporation Sdn Bhd and balance equity interest by Vernon Ong and Xavier Qiang.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 27 years. As of June 2024, Sungrow has installed 605 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the most bankable Asian energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 170 countries, supported by a network of 490 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit www.sungrowpower.com.

About The Sabah BESS Project

In November 2023, Sabah Electricity Sdn. Bhd. (SESB) conducted a tender for the Sabah Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Project, and MSR-GE along with its consortium partners submitted their bid in December 2023. SESB has since received a Letter of Notification from the Energy Commission of Sabah for the 100MW BESS with a 400MWh capacity, located in Lahad Datu on the eastern coast of Sabah.

This project, which boasts a maximum energy storage capacity of 400MWh, will be one of the largest BESS system in Southeast Asia. Scheduled to commence in September 2024, it is expected to be completed by June 30, 2025. The BESS project is part of SESB's ongoing efforts to strengthen the Sabah Grid's infrastructure and boost its generation capacity. The BESS will increase the grid's reserve margin during peak demand periods and provide crucial support for large-scale solar energy expansion in the region. Additionally, the project will enhance grid stability, promote environmental sustainability, and create more opportunities for the development of renewable energy capacity in Sabah.

