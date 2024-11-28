Sungrow and Smart Commercial Solar Partner to Build Sustainable Energy Infrastructure for Leading Aged Care Provider, Opal HealthCare

SYDNEY, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, announced that its C&I solar solutions were selected by Smart Commercial Solar for their national Opal HealthCare clean energy rollout. By delivering 3.32 MW installed PV size capacity of solar power to 32 Opal HealthCare aged care communities, Sungrow and Smart are helping to transform energy use within the aged care sector, future-proofing communities against rising energy costs and grid instability.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, Australia is facing a critical demographic shift as its elderly population continues to increase. Currently, more than 16% of Australians are aged 65 and over, a figure expected to rise sharply by 2050. The aged care industry is growing at an unprecedented rate to meet the needs of Australia's expanding senior population. How to take environmental responsibility and provide high-quality aged care are key questions. Transitioning aged care facilities to renewable energy, though highly beneficial, presents significant challenges: high upfront costs, the lengthy process of sourcing eco-friendly materials, and the expensive, long-term commitment required for sustainable accreditation. Additionally, large-scale projects face complexities in design, orientation, and site planning, especially in facilities that operate 24/7 and rely on stable energy for critical medical devices.

Despite these obstacles, Sungrow has teamed up with Smart Commercial Solar to deliver more than 3.32 MW installed PV size capacity of solar power across 32 Opal HealthCare communities, each consisting of various separate buildings with unique energy demands and grid board capacities. To address this, the use of different-sized string inverters facilitated a customised approach, allowing each building's energy needs to be met without overloading the electrical infrastructure Sungrow's versatile range of string inverters, including the 30kW (SG30CX), 50kW (SG50CX), and 110kW (SG110CX), offers the adaptability needed to address site-specific limitations, facilitating the implementation of a comprehensive renewable energy solution. The flexibility of using inverters of varying sizes also eliminates the need for costly and complex grid upgrades, as each building's electrical capacity is matched with the appropriately sized inverter, simplifying the installation process.

By leveraging Sungrow's innovative inverter technology and Smart Commercial Solar's expertise in designing financially sustainable energy projects, the partnership ensures efficient and effective solutions. Together, they provide a tailored approach, reducing costs through optimised engineering and technology while ensuring a reliable energy supply. Ultimately, this strategic collaboration addresses the complexities directly, making sustainable energy infrastructure both achievable and well-aligned with existing site conditions, while also presenting a compelling investment opportunity for aged care facilities.

"Sungrow inverters were the perfect fit for our Opal HealthCare project. Their easy-to-design functionality, excellent support team communication, and clean, professional look made them an obvious choice for delivering a reliable, high-performing solution," Tom Roche, Project Engineer, Smart Commercial Solar stated.

Through their longstanding alliance, Sungrow and Smart Commercial Solar have successfully delivered a variety of C&I renewable energy projects across diverse industries in Australia, showcasing their proven expertise and ability to deliver reliable and effective solutions. As Australia navigates its journey toward a greener, more sustainable future to achieve a net zero economy by 2050, this collaboration serves as an inspiration for how renewable energy can transform essential services like the healthcare industry. Sungrow will continue to enhance diverse industry collaborations, extending its impact beyond healthcare to inspire the education, residential, and commercial sectors to join in building a sustainable and energy-secure future.

