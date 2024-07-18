Sungrow Forges 850 MW Inverter Supply Contract with Hero Future Energies in India

NEW DELHI, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- July 18, 2024, Sungrow, a leading global PV inverter and energy storage system provider for renewables signed a strategic agreement with Hero Future Energies (HFE), the renewable energy arm of Hero Group for the supply of 850 MW of inverters, expanding its remarkable presence in India's growing clean energy space. The inverter solutions will be delivered to multiple HFE projects located in India.

This Agreement reflects the common resolve of both companies to work towards a less-carbon future. Under the agreement, Sungrow will supply the latest 1500V inverter solutions from their Bengaluru factory which feature IP 65-rated design, enabling an optimized LCOE for projects. The solutions are ideal for projects in harsh conditions, like deserts. Given the industry-leading protection capability and smart forced air-cooling technology, the solutions can work without derating even in extreme weather conditions.

Mr. Sunil Badesra, Country Head, Sungrow India, said the Company considers "Clean power for all" as their mission, coupled with innovative solutions. He further added that the company is very excited to have secured this contract and will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling its commitment to HFE. "Sungrow has a long-standing partnership with HFE for more than 5 years. We are grateful for the ongoing faith and backing from Hero Future Energies and are pleased to work with this top-notch entity again on their future projects, reinforcing our commitment to accelerate adoption of clean energy throughout the country," said Mr. Badesra.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is a global leading PV inverter and ESS provider with over 515 GW of power electronic converters installed worldwide as of December 2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and ESS for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 27-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow's products power over 170 countries worldwide. For more information about Sungrow, visit www.sungrowpower.com.

About Hero Future Energies

Hero Future Energies (HFE) is the renewable energy arm of the Hero Group, one of India's most respected business houses. Established in 2012, HFE has a global portfolio of 4.5 GW of renewable energy assets across India, Ukraine and Vietnam comprising both operational and under construction projects. HFE also has another 2 GW of projects in the pipeline across the above geographies as well as the UK and Bangladesh. Apart from traditional wind and solar PV assets, the portfolio, comprises advanced high CUF projects such as hybrid power, peak-power, firm dispatchable power and emerging technologies projects such as energy storage, green hydrogen, and its derivatives. HFE also works closely with its C&I partners in hard to abate sectors such as chemicals, refining, manufacturing, steel, cement, transportation, etc, as they undertake their net-zero journey. The company is backed by leading global investors such as International Finance Corporation (IFC) and KKR.

