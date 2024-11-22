Sungrow Strengthens Australian Market Presence with 1.7GWh of C&I Energy Storage Partnerships with Raystech and Solar Juice

SYDNEY, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, has announced the signing of major distribution agreements with Raystech Group and Solar Juice Group. Under these agreements, Raystech Group (1GWh) and Solar Juice Group (700MWh) will distribute a combined total of 1.7 GWh of Sungrow's C&I energy storage systems over the next three years. These agreements mark a significant step in Sungrow's commitment to supporting Australia's clean energy transition through key partnerships in the commercial and industrial (C&I) sector.

The Signing Ceremony with Raystech Group The Signing Ceremony with Solar Juice Group

Sungrow hosted two significant signing ceremonies on November 18th and 19th, attended by Mr. Renxian Cao, Chairman of Sungrow, Mr. Mark Miao, CEO of Raystech Group, Mr. Rami Fedda, Co-Founder and Supply Director of Solar Juice Group, and Joe Zhou, Country Director of Sungrow Australia, alongside key industry leaders and stakeholders.

Raystech Group will leverage its technical expertise and robust logistics capabilities to ensure flexible and timely deployment of Sungrow's energy storage systems. The agreement will also support Raystech's plans to enhance C&I project capabilities. At the signing ceremony, Mark Miao, CEO of Raystech Group, stated: "Raystech has strengthened its partnership with Sungrow, not only on residential inverters and batteries but now expanded to commercial projects. Following a C&I market discussion with Professor Renxian, Raystech is committed to advancing innovation in the sector. With a strong nationwide network and commanding market share, the partnership aims to deliver cutting-edge battery solutions for the commercial market, driving sustainable growth across Australia and New Zealand."

Solar Juice Group will continue to focus on customized solutions for small and medium-sized C&I clients, backed by its strong network and customer satisfaction commitment. Rami Fedda, Co-Founder and Supply Director of Solar Juice said: "Sungrow has been a key supplier over the past three years for both residential inverters and batteries. Solar Juice has always held a significant market share in distributing commercial inverters for Australia's C&I Rooftop market, with the majority in recent times being Sungrow products. It made perfect sense for Solar Juice to also offer Sungrow's commercial battery storage solutions. This will further strengthen our relationship and drive more volume."

Renxian Cao, Chairman of Sungrow, stated at the event, "The C&I storage market in Australia is set for significant growth in the upcoming future, driven by the country's strong commitment to renewable energy and a sustainable future. Sungrow is dedicated to supporting Australia's energy transition in partnership with Raystech and Solar Juice. Our tailored solutions are designed to meet the specific needs of the Australian market, and we will keep providing technical expertise, local support, and exceptional service to accelerate Australia's shift to renewable energy."

These three-year agreements, totaling 1.7 GWh, mark a major milestone in the growth of Australia's C&I energy storage market. With 27 years of experience from Sungrow and the market expertise of Raystech and Solar Juice, this partnership is poised to drive significant progress in Australia's renewable energy sector. As Australia works towards its climate goals and a greener future, the demand for reliable energy storage solutions will continue to rise, positioning this partnership as a vital driver for a sustainable energy landscape.

About Raystech

Raystech is an international brand in leading renewable energy wholesale distribution with a footprint all across Australia and New Zealand. In Australia and New Zealand, self-operated sales offices and widest warehouses across Australia and distribution centers in major cities provide a comprehensive solar solution to their clients. Raystech shares synergy with their clients and suppliers aimed to become an industry-preferred renewable energy wholesale distributor in a customer-centric business model.

About Solar Juice

Solar Juice established 2009, is an Australian company that is a wholesale distributor of Quality Complete Solar Systems - Solar PV Panels, Solar Inverters, Battery Storage, Mounting systems and Balance of Systems. We supply a national network of customers that are located in every state and territory of Australia.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 27 years. As of June 2024, Sungrow has installed 605 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the most bankable Asian energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 170 countries, supported by a network of 490 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit www.sungrowpower.com.

