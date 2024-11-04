Sungrow Strengthens Partnership with Electric Power University in Hanoi through Educational Program and Solar PV Donation Initiative

HANOI, Vietnam, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- October 31, 2024, Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, returned to Electric Power University (EPU) in Hanoi to build upon its ongoing partnership. The visit followed up on Sungrow's solar PV system donation and delivered an educational session on inverter technology to equip students with practical and industry-relevant knowledge.

Donation Follow-up: Enhancing Teaching and Research, Strengthening University-Enterprise Collaboration

In 2023, with Inpos Company Limited's (Inpos) support, Sungrow donated a solar PV system to EPU, which has since been integrated into the university's research and teaching practices. One year later, the Sungrow team revisited the campus to assess how the system has been utilized and its contribution to the university's educational goals. Faculty and students shared that this university-enterprise collaboration has helped them better understand theoretical knowledge and significantly enhanced their practical skills. Professor Chu Văn Tuấn from EPU's Center for Media and Corporate Communication, remarked, "Sungrow's solar PV system has allowed students to extend their theoretical knowledge into hands-on practice, greatly enriching our teaching content and improving students' practical abilities."

Joint Educational Program: Integrating Industry Expertise, Promoting Innovation and Practice

During the visit, the Sungrow and Inpos Vietnam teams conducted an educational session on inverter technology and its commercial and industrial applications for EPU students. The lecture provided in-depth insights into Sungrow's technological innovations and practical case studies, bridging the gap between academic learning and industry practice. The program also featured interactive Q&A sessions, using online games to increase student engagement and participation. Outstanding students received Sungrow-branded memorabilia, which further motivated their enthusiasm for the learning experience.

Sungrow's partnership with EPU reflects the company's ongoing dedication to supporting education and driving innovation in the solar energy sector. Sungrow remains committed to its social responsibility by supporting educational initiatives in Vietnam and globally. Looking ahead, Sungrow will continue collaborating with universities and research institutions to drive more projects forward and contribute to talent development and technological innovation in the solar industry.

About EPU

Electric Power University (EPU), founded in 1898, is a leading public university in Vietnam under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT). EPU specializes in providing high-quality training in electrical engineering and power sector disciplines. The university offers undergraduate, graduate, and short-term courses, serving around 18,000 students with 472 faculty members. EPU is also a major research center for science and technology. Over the years, it has received numerous honors for its contributions to Vietnam's power sector. Learn more at https://en.epu.edu.vn/

About Inpos

INPOS Co., Ltd. is a leading general contractor and project developer in Vietnam's rooftop solar industry, with over 180 MWp in operation for multinational clients from Japan, Europe, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan region. INPOS envisions a sustainable world in harmony with nature and a civilized, equitable society. With a focus on creativity, positive thinking, and collaboration, INPOS strives to deliver high-value products and services, build optimal partnerships, and create an efficient, fair working environment for its members. Learn more at Inpos.com.vn

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is a global leading PV inverter and ESS provider with over 515 GW of power electronics equipment installed worldwide as of December 2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and ESSs for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 27-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 170 countries worldwide. For more information about Sungrow, visit: www.sungrowpower.com

