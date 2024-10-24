Sungrow Strengthens Renewable Energy Alliances at All Energy Australia 2024

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, a global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, proudly reinforced its long-term strategic partnerships with leading renewable energy distributors Raystech Group, Solar Juice, and Supply Partners during a signing ceremony at the 2024 All-Energy Australia exhibition. These partner signing ceremonies mark a significant milestone in Sungrow's ongoing commitment to advancing renewable energy solutions in Australia.

Three Key Partners Sign Expanded Distribution Agreements

Raystech & Sungrow Solar Juice & Sungrow Supply Partner & Sungrow

The Agreement with Prominent Wholesale Distributor in Australia and New Zealand ——Raystech Group

Expanding its reach in the renewable sector, Sungrow has entered a new distribution agreement with Raystech Group, a leading renewable wholesale distributor based in Brisbane. Under this deal, Raystech will deliver 800 MW of Sungrow's PV inverters, 150 MWh of residential BESS, and 350 MWh of C&I BESS across Australia and New Zealand. The collaboration with Raystech will significantly enhance Sungrow's penetration into diverse market segments, allowing both to deliver our advanced PV inverters and energy storage solutions to a broader customer base in both Australia and New Zealand.

The Agreement with Leading Renewable Energy Distributor in Australia ——Solar Juice

Sungrow and Solar Juice have renewed their durable partnership with a new distribution agreement, set to elevate Australia's renewable energy landscape significantly. The agreement sees Solar Juice distribute 500 MW of Sungrow's PV inverters, 200 MWh of residential battery energy storage systems (BESS), and 100 MWh of commercial and industrial (C&I) BESS in the Australian market. This partnership builds upon years of successful collaboration, ensuring that Australian clients continue to benefit from world-class solar technology and energy storage solutions.

The Agreement with Long-Standing Partner in Australia's Renewable Energy Sector——Supply Partners

Building on a strong relationship established in 2012, Sungrow and Supply Partners have extended their cooperation to serve the Australian market further. The new agreement includes the supply of 200 MW of PV inverters and 100 MWh of residential BESS for 2024. Supply Partners will focus on direct distribution across residential, commercial, and battery divisions, while also expanding into the C&I energy storage and EV charging sectors. This enduring partnership highlights a mutual commitment to providing reliable and sustainable energy solutions for Australia's evolving energy needs.

A Shared Vision for Innovation and Sustainability

"These strategic partnerships are founded on a shared vision and mutual commitment to deliver innovative energy storage systems, advanced inverters, and comprehensive solar solutions, providing the Australian solar market with seamless access to next-generation technologies," said Joe Zhou, Vice President of Sungrow APAC. "Working alongside our partners, we're committed to fast-tracking Australia's transition to a sustainable energy future, building a foundation for a greener economy and a cleaner environment."

Sungrow's partnerships with Raystech, Solar Juice, and Supply Partners exemplify their dedication to fostering collaborative efforts that drive innovation and sustainability in the renewable energy sector. Through these alliances, Sungrow aims to support Australia's goal of achieving a greener and more sustainable future.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 27 years. As of June 2024, Sungrow has installed 605 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the most bankable Asian energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 170 countries, supported by a network of 490 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit www.sungrowpower.com.

SOURCE Sungrow