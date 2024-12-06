Sungrow Successfully Hosts SEA Renewable Energy Summit, Strengthening Green Energy Collaboration

HEFEI, China, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 26 to 27, Sungrow successfully hosted the Southeast Asia (SEA) Renewable Energy Summit at its headquarter tower, welcoming distinguished clients from the region to discuss the future of green energy. The two-day event featured advanced technology showcases, in-depth industry discussions, and site visits, further solidifying Sungrow's partnerships and collaboration with clients across Southeast Asia.

The summit offered attendees a comprehensive view of Sungrow's cutting-edge innovations in energy storage and hydrogen technology. Participants toured the company's showroom, Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) plant, and hydrogen energy facility. At the showroom, visitors learned about Sungrow's development history and cutting-edge energy solutions, including the latest inverters, high-efficiency battery energy storage systems (BESS), and hydrogen energy solutions, all of which demonstrate great potential in supporting the transition to sustainable energy and enhancing grid stability. During the BESS plant visit, guests observed the manufacturing process of advanced storage equipment and learned about its critical role in balancing power supply and demand. At the hydrogen energy facility, participants gained insights into Sungrow's latest advancements, showcasing the potential of green hydrogen in transforming the energy landscape.

A highlight of the summit was a visit to the Tai'erzhuang power station, where attendees witnessed the operational capabilities of Sungrow's PT1.0 and PT2.0 systems. Live demonstrations illustrated how these systems ensure grid stability and support intelligent grid development.

The summit also provided an in-depth look at Sungrow's industry-leading grid-forming technology, a key enabler of stable and reliable grids. The company shared its comprehensive approach to after-sales project management and lifecycle power station operations, offering valuable insights for optimizing energy project performance.

Michael Ruan, Southeast Asia Regional Manager of Sungrow, stated: "Sungrow will continue to uphold its spirit of innovation and work closely with our customers, remain committed to advancing green energy technology and sustainable development, working alongside our partners to create a brighter energy future."

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 27 years. As of June 2024, Sungrow has installed 605 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the most bankable Asian energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 170 countries, supported by a network of 490 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit www.sungrowpower.com.

