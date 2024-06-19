Sungrow Supplies Renewable Energy Solutions for YES Group's Latest Project in South Australia

ADELAIDE, South Australia, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system supplier, has announced the successful completion of a new project in partnership with YES Group as EPC Contractor and Sustainable Energy Infrastructure (SEI) as project owner. This project, situated in the heart of South Australia's agricultural belt, renowned for its prolific barley and wheat yields, represents a pivotal step in the region's transition towards a cleaner, more sustainable energy future.

As South Australia strives to achieve its ambitious goal of 100% renewable energy by 2027, the partnership between Sungrow and YES Group aligns seamlessly with the state's strategic objectives. Sungrow's comprehensive solution encompasses turnkey station for 1500 Vdc System, with the potential to integrate battery energy storage systems (BESS) in the future. This tailored approach offers YES Group and SEI a customisable, sustainable, and cost-effective solution that meets their unique energy needs.

A noteworthy aspect of Sungrow's solution is its rapid response capability. With a sub-5MW system, the technology can swiftly adapt to grid demands, ensuring stability and reliability. This innovative feature, coupled with direct current (DC) coupling and rapid earth fault current limiter (REFCL) arc stopping technology, guarantees maximum operational efficiency and ensures the safety of personnel and equipment.

"We are impressed with Sungrow's products and services, as they align with our vision of driving innovation, ensuring exceptional quality, and a high level of customer service. This collaboration is the first of many, with the Sungrow solution to be rolled out by YES Group and SEI across multiple projects in SA, NSW and VIC; all of them earmarked for future addition of DC coupled BESS. We are confident that Sungrow's commitment to build its Australian based sales, technical, service and support team will continue to support our future partnership." Mark Yates, CEO from YES Group said.

"The latest collaboration between Sungrow and YES Group represents a continuation of our prosperous partnership and lays the groundwork for future endeavours. The project was successfully commissioned earlier in 2024, and Sungrow and YES Group are poised to commence operations on other projects soon, ushering in a new era of renewable energy not just in South Australia, but across the National Electricity Market. As the global shift towards sustainable energy solutions gathers momentum, this alliance stands as a beacon of hope for a cleaner, greener future." Joe Zhou, APAC Vice President from Sungrow commented.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is a global leading PV inverter and ESS supplier with over 500 GW of power electronics equipment installed worldwide as of December 2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and ESSs for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 27-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 170 countries worldwide. For more information about Sungrow, visit www.sungrowpower.com.

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.