Sungrow Triumphs at EUPD Research Awards, Receives Top Honours for PV Inverters and Storage in 2024

SYDNEY, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, a global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, has emerged victorious at the prestigious EUPD Research Awards, winning the prestigious titles of Top Brand PV for Inverters and Top Brand PV for Storage in Australia in 2024.

This accomplishment underscores the company's unwavering commitment to innovation, product excellence, and customer satisfaction.

The EUPD Research Awards are highly competitive and are awarded based on a rigorous evaluation process. This involves a comprehensive survey, which takes into account various criteria such as product quality, reliability, customer service, and market reputation. Sungrow's inverters and battery systems excelled in all these areas, earning the company the top spot in both categories. It is worth mentioning that Sungrow has been winning EUPD Research Awards annually since 2020, with 2024 being the 5th awards consecutively.

Over the past years, Sungrow's "1+X" modular inverter has become a tailored solution for global regional needs, receiving iterative updates for relevance and adaptability. It also emphasizes electronics, electrochemistry, and grid support technology integration in its energy storage systems, creating a digital intelligent system for optimal power station lifecycle. Sungrow recently introduced two new liquid-cooled energy storage products: the PowerStack 200CS for C&I use and the PowerTitan2.0, the world's first AC and DC integrated system, marking the beginning of the AC storage era.

"We are proud to receive these awards from EUPD Research," said Joe Zhou, APAC Vice President of Sungrow. "Sungrow has been committed to the Australian solar market for years, achieving remarkable milestones. To date we have delivered 400MWh battery onsite, with our utility-scale ground energy storage exceeding 1.8GWh in GPS pipeline, making us a leading player in the residential energy storage market. EUPD's recognition reflects our commitment to delivering cutting-edge, reliable solutions for a sustainable and greener future. It's a testament to the hard work and dedication of Sungrow team."

With these awards, Sungrow has further cemented its position as a leading brand in the photovoltaic industry. The company's continuous pursuit of innovation and excellence has not only resulted in technically advanced products but has also fostered strong relationships with its customers and partners.

As of now, Sungrow capitalised on its 6 R&D centers in China and Europe to push product advancements and category innovations, thus leading the industry. Additionally, the company strengthened its global sales and service network, extending its reach to ground power stations and the industrial, commercial, and household sectors. Sungrow maintains a strong market position in Europe, America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, supporting green transitions in over 170 countries and regions.

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is a global leader in PV inverter and Energy Storage System (ESS) solutions, boasting over 515 GW of power electronic converters installed worldwide as of December 2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow has established itself as a pioneer in solar inverter research and development, featuring the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry. Sungrow's extensive product portfolio includes PV inverter solutions, ESS for various applications, floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions, and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 27-year track record, Sungrow's products power over 170 countries worldwide. For more information, visit: www.sungrowpower.com .

