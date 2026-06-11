Sungrow Unveils EnergyBridge: the Industry's First Mini Backup Power Solution

SYDNEY, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow officially unveiled a brand-new mini backup power solution EnergyBridge. The EB80S and EB80T are designed for residential single-phase and three-phase power systems. Compared with conventional box-type backup power gateways, the overall size is reduced by up to 99%. EnergyBridge can be directly installed into the existing distribution board without wall drilling or complex rewiring, revolutionizing traditional solutions.

EnergyBridge: the Industry's First Mini Backup Power Solution

By highly integrating on/off-grid switching, metering, and other functions into a single compact switching device, EnergyBridge eliminates redundant hardware and wiring, helping reduce total system costs by around 12% while delivering a more efficient, economical, and reliable backup power solution for residential energy systems.

Compact 5-in-1 Design

In residential ESS, conventional backup solutions typically rely on externally mounted gateway devices that require complex installation. However, EnergyBridge changes this approach by integrating five independent devices: a changeover switch, a circuit breaker, a meter, a bypass switch, and a CT, into one compact unit. Compared with conventional solutions that require 14 poles, EnergyBridge occupies only 4–6 poles, reducing the distribution box integration space by 57%. *

Faster Installation, Lower Cost

20-Second Installation. Positioning, leveling with a spirit level, drilling, wiring, and other steps, the traditional installation procedure highly relies on the installer's expertise, which can take up to 1 hour to complete. In contrast, EnergyBridge is mounted directly onto the standard DIN rail using a snap-in design, and the entire installation process takes only 20 seconds.

No Drilling. Zero Wall Damage. Since EnergyBridge can be directly embedded into distribution boxes, it eliminates the need for destructive wall modification works, such as drilling and penetrating walls required for traditional gateway installation. In addition, the solution also supports future system upgrades, as EnergyBridge can be easily removed when needed, leaving the installation area clean and unobtrusive.

Worry-Free Complex Scenarios. Simplified Wiring. Conventional box-type gateways often face installation challenges in homes where the distribution box is far from the gateway location or separated by walls, requiring additional drilling, exposed cable routing, or concealed wiring work. EnergyBridge removes the need for many of these wiring materials, accessories, and labor-intensive installation steps, simplifying the bill of materials from the source and significantly improving installation efficiency.

Millisecond-Level Backup Switching for Greater Energy Resilience

Robust Protection for Reliable Home Backup. In on/off-grid switching scenarios, EnergyBridge delivers more than 6,000 high-current switching cycles and offers a maximum breaking capacity of 6 kA, enabling it to withstand extreme surge events. Compared with the traditional solution that adopts relays and contactors for gateways, its safety and reliability are improved threefold. Meanwhile, traditional backup power solutions rely on the coordinated operation of five independent devices, where the failure of any single device will cause system malfunction. In contrast, the highly integrated architecture of EnergyBridge fundamentally reduces the probability of failure.

Seamless Backup Within 10 ms. In the event of grid fluctuations or power outages, EnergyBridge enables seamless switching from the grid power supply to the backup power supply within 10 ms, ensuring an uninterrupted power supply for homeowners. Meanwhile, with a rated current of up to 80 A, the solution supports whole-home high-power loads up to 18.4 kW for single-phase systems and 55.2 kW for three-phase systems.

Sungrow's newly unveiled mini backup power solution, EnergyBridge, represents a comprehensive rethinking of residential backup power, spanning solution architecture, product design, and installation experience. By transforming what has traditionally been a complex engineering process into a streamlined, ready-to-use solution, EnergyBridge sets a new benchmark for residential backup power deployment. Sungrow has also secured comprehensive intellectual property protection for the solution through patents and trademark registration.

* Each pole occupies 18 mm of space in the distribution board.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 29 years. As of Dec 2025, Sungrow has installed over 1000 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experiences. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com/en

CONTACT:

Wang Luly

[email protected]

+86 15618330862

SOURCE Sungrow Power