BANGKOK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the globally leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, showcased its latest residential, C&I, and utility-scale solutions at Asia Sustainable Energy Week (ASEW) 2026, reaffirming its commitment to advancing Southeast Asia's clean energy transition through localized innovation.

Sungrow Unveils Full-Scenario PV and Storage Solutions at ASEW 2026

At ASEW 2026, Sungrow brought a comprehensive portfolio of PV and storage solutions tailored to local market needs, helping homeowners, businesses, project developers and utilities improve energy resilience, maximize solar value and achieve their long-term decarbonization goals.

Brand-New Low-Voltage Residential Storage Solution for Thai Households

To meet Thailand's rapidly growing residential energy demand, Sungrow unveiled its brand-new low-voltage residential solar & storage solution, featuring the MG5/10RL hybrid inverters and stackable MBL battery modules.

As electricity costs continue to rise and reliable backup power becomes increasingly important, Thai homeowners are seeking smarter and more flexible home energy solutions. The MGRL single-phase hybrid inverter is designed to deliver smarter and more user-friendly home energy management, tailored for mainstream residential applications in the country.

The MGRL series enables fast on/off-grid switching to ensure stable backup power during outages, while its modular battery system allows flexible capacity expansion to meet different household needs. Built for the local hot and humid climate, the solution combines reliability and adaptability for residential energy use. Equipped with AFCI (Arc Fault Circuit Interruption) protection to enhance electrical safety, the system effectively detects and mitigates arc faults. With an IP65 protection rating, it ensures strong resistance to dust and water ingress for stable outdoor operation. Designed for local coastal and high-humidity environments, the solution adopts CT5 anti-corrosion protection, significantly improving durability against salt mist and corrosive conditions. Together with optimized thermal design and robust system architecture, the MGRL series delivers reliable long-term performance for residential applications.

Empowering C&I and Utility Energy Transition

For commercial and industrial applications, Sungrow displayed the reliable SH125CX hybrid inverter and ST050CF stackable battery cabinet solution. Designed for factories, shopping malls and industrial parks, the integrated system enables effective peak shaving, intelligent demand control and uninterrupted backup power supply, helping local enterprises cut operational electricity costs and improve energy resilience. Optimized for tropical outdoor working conditions, the solution ensures stable year-round operation for commercial and industrial energy assets.

To address the region's rapidly expanding utility-scale solar market, Sungrow also highlighted the SG510HX high-power string inverter alongside the PowerTitan 3.0 liquid-cooled energy storage system. Featuring high power generation efficiency and simplified on-site installation and maintenance, the product effectively reduces overall project CAPEX, serving as an ideal cost-effective solution for local large-scale photovoltaic farm construction.

"Southeast Asia is entering a new stage of energy transformation, creating growing demand for localized, reliable and intelligent clean energy solutions," said Luis Xu, General Manager of Sungrow APAC Region. "At ASEW 2026, we are showcasing technologies specifically designed to meet local market needs. Together with our partners, we remain committed to accelerating Thailand's clean energy transition and supporting a more sustainable energy future across Southeast Asia."

As Southeast Asia's clean energy market continues to grow, Sungrow will continue to drive innovation and deliver localized PV and storage solutions that create long-term value for customers and accelerate the region's energy transition.

Contact:

Wang Luly

[email protected]

+86-15618330862

SOURCE Sungrow