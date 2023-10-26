Sungrow Unveils its New Generation of Renewable Energy Solutions During All Energy Australia 2023

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system supplier, introduced its latest renewable energy solutions during All Energy Australia 2023, including the new generation of liquid-cooled energy storage systems, the PowerTitan and PowerStack, new residential hybrid inverters and batteries, and more. Sungrow's dynamic solar-storage-EV charging solutions will inject new vitality into the local renewable energy market and help Australia achieve its 2050 net-zero emissions goal.

PowerTitan 2.0 and PowerStack series lead energy storage development

Sungrow displayed its new generation of liquid-cooled energy storage systems, the PowerTitan 2.0 and PowerStack series during the exhibition. These systems, which professionally combine power electronics, electrochemistry, and power grid support technologies, attracted attention from clients and investors.

The PowerTitan 2.0, the latest innovation for the utility-scale energy storage market, adopts a large battery cell capacity of 314Ah, with 5MWh batteries and 2.5MW PCS housed in 20-ft container. At the same time, Sungrow launched the EMS3000 energy management system solution to ensure the safe and stable movement of energy storage systems and increasing the income of energy storage power plants.

To accelerate the energy transition of industrial parks and commercial buildings in Australia, the PowerStack 500CS and 200CS can meet varying demands for C&I energy storage systems.

The latest residential energy solutions to empower a life of clean energy

At the expo, Sungrow also introduced its brand new high-powered residential single-phase hybrid inverters SH8.0RS and SH10RS and batteries. With seamless transitioning within 10ms, upgraded product design, digital energy management platform iSolarCloud, and multiple safety safeguards, you can enjoy uninterrupted, high-yield, and comfortable family life.

Industry-leading 180kW DC EV charger makes charging faster and worry-free

In addition, Sungrow also offers the IDC180E, a 180kW Integrated DC Fast Charger. It features high protection capability, premium efficiency, low noise, slashed operation & maintenance costs, and many more user-friendly innovative technologies, which can effectively improve the charging experience of car owners and the operators' revenue.

During the exhibition, Sungrow signed a 3GWh strategic partnership agreement with Hive Battery Development Pty Ltd, a 250MWh-300MWh BESS supply agreement with Penske, a 600MW distribution agreement with Solar Juice, as well as a 500MW distribution agreement with Raystech.

"We are grateful for our partners' trust. Sungrow will provide innovative products and efficient project delivery services to them. Meanwhile, Sungrow's professional GPS grid-connected model team will provide customers with high-quality grid-connected support to meet the needs of efficient and stable development of renewable energy in Australia," said Joe Zhou, Country Manager of Sungrow Australia.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 405 GW installed worldwide as of June 2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 26-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. For more information about Sungrow, visit www.sungrowpower.com.

