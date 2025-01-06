Sungrow's Advanced SR20D-M PV Rapid Shutdown Solution Powers Philippines' First MW-Level Project, Enhancing Safety and Sustainability at Major Logistics Park

MANILA, Philippines, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, a global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, has announced the successful deployment of the Philippines' first MW-level rapid shutdown project, utilizing its SG125CX-P2 and SR20D-M PV rapid shutdown solution. This landmark installation is a C&I PV project in Quezon District, Metro Manila, marking a significant milestone in the 8.58 MWac installation by PHINMA. It will provide sustainable energy to a logistics park and warehouse, supporting their daily operations while prioritizing safety. As a flagship project, it underscores Sungrow's role in pioneering advanced solar safety solutions across Southeast Asia, setting a new benchmark for future projects in the region.

Philippines' first MW-level rapid shutdown project phase ONE Philippines' first MW-level rapid shutdown project phase TWO

Many distributed rooftop PV projects are located in densely populated areas, with installations often very close to public spaces. Once fires in photovoltaic systems happen, it is more challenging for firefighting with potential safety risks arising from high DC voltage. To address this, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) introduced rapid shutdown requirements for PV systems starting with the 2017 NEC, setting a standard for safety. Governments worldwide have since implemented safety management regulations tailored to local needs, making emergency DC voltage control a key priority for the global PV industry.

The whole project included 2 phase projects for both logistics and warehouse compound. The total 200,000 square meters manufacturing plant operates around the clock, seven days a week. In this project, the logistics park's rooftops, situated in a high-density area, highlight the critical need for advanced safety measures due to the high DC voltages associated with PV systems. With over 6,000 Sungrow's PV rapid shutdown device SR20D-M are set to reduce concerns, offering unparalleled safety, reliability, and efficiency.

Key Features of Sungrow's SR20D-M PV Rapid Shutdown Solution

Born for Safety

With a rapid shutdown time of 20 seconds, the SR20D-M complies with UL1741/3741 standards, ensuring the safety of personnel, property, and firefighting operations. Additionally, the system's proprietary AFCI (Arc-Fault Circuit Interrupter) technology covers 200m DC cable length and shutdown the arc within 0.2-1.5s, making it an ideal solution for installations where safety is paramount. Therefore, the PV project with SR20D-M is backed by leading insurance providers such as FM Global.

With a rapid shutdown time of 20 seconds, the SR20D-M complies with UL1741/3741 standards, ensuring the safety of personnel, property, and firefighting operations. Additionally, the system's proprietary AFCI (Arc-Fault Circuit Interrupter) technology covers 200m DC cable length and shutdown the arc within 0.2-1.5s, making it an ideal solution for installations where safety is paramount. Therefore, the PV project with SR20D-M is backed by leading insurance providers such as FM Global. One Reliable Brand & One Exceptional Solution

The SR20D-M is designed for durability, offering a 25-year warranty and dependable performance. Sungrow's "one-stop solution" provides seamless integration with inverters, creating a cohesive " one brand products, one data system, one control system, one linkage logic " model that enhances efficiency and security. This all-in-one approach eliminates the need for complex wiring, additional testing, and other installation requirements.

The SR20D-M is designed for durability, offering a 25-year warranty and dependable performance. Sungrow's "one-stop solution" provides seamless integration with inverters, creating a cohesive " " model that enhances efficiency and security. This all-in-one approach eliminates the need for complex wiring, additional testing, and other installation requirements. More Benefits with Easy Installation

The SR20D-M could be compatible with diverse PV panels. In case of module faults and RSD device faults, the RSD will enter bypass mode to ensure minimal impact on the system's performance. Meanwhile, its minimalist design, which eliminates the need for additional communication cables or hosts, improving system longevity and simplifying installation.

"This significant achievement is part of the DOE Philippines GEAP II (Green Energy Auction Program 2), a highly competitive initiative that supports renewable energy (RE) developers in securing energy procurement agreements and expanding the nation's renewable energy capacity. With Sungrow's advanced Rapid Shutdown Device (RSD) and integrated AFCI technology, this installation meets the highest safety standards and fully complies with Distribution Utility (DU) requirements. The installation process of Sungrow's RSD proceeded seamlessly, without disruptions to warehouse and logistics operations, ensuring minimal impact on daily business activities," said Engr. Mawi Tangonan, Project-In-Charge of Geomax and C-Teknik DOE GEAPII Project.

Sungrow continues to expand its footprint in the Philippines with another major project utilizing its rapid shutdown equipment installed by SolarNRD, which is the largest rapid shutdown deployment in the Philippines to date. Additionally, across Southeast Asia, multiple MW projects in Thailand and Malaysia also integrated Sungrow RSD technology into its operations, further demonstrating Sungrow's commitment to advancing safety and innovation in the photovoltaic industry. As Sungrow strengthens its position as a trusted partner for secure and sustainable energy solutions, it is poised to support more clean energy initiatives throughout Southeast Asia and beyond.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 27 years. As of June 2024, Sungrow has installed 605 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the world's most bankable energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 170 countries, supported by a network of 490 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit www.sungrowpower.com.

SOURCE Sungrow