Sungrow's C&I Energy Storage System PowerStack 200CS Wins TÜV Rheinland's All Quality Matters Award

HEFEI, China, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, announced that its PowerStack 200CS series, the liquid-cooled energy storage system for commercial and industrial applications, has been awarded the prestigious All Quality Matters Award by TÜV Rheinland. The system was recognized for its outstanding performance in system efficiency, intelligent thermal management, and comprehensive safety features.

The PowerStack 200CS is Sungrow's latest innovation in commercial and industrial energy storage. It is a professional integration of Sungrow's power electronics, electrochemistry, and power grid support technologies, while also incorporating advanced AI for optimized performance. These innovations result in superior system efficiency, intelligent temperature regulation, and enhanced safety measures, positioning the PowerStack 200CS as a market leader.

Superior Efficiency and Design Integration

The PowerStack 200CS incorporates the PCS intelligent core processing technology into its battery cabinet, thereby enhancing the efficiency of charging and discharging operations. This innovative approach leverages advancements like novel carbon-silicon composite modules, sophisticated modulation strategies, and ultra-low magnetic loss integration to attain an impressive PCS energy conversion efficiency of at least 99%. Consequently, the system achieves a significantly higher charging and discharging efficiency, ensuring optimal performance and reliable energy management. Thanks to these advancements, the PowerStack 200CS system has achieved a remarkable round-trip efficiency (RTE) of over 90%.

Intelligent Thermal Management

The PowerStack 200CS boasts a cutting-edge second-generation intelligent liquid cooling temperature control system, ensuring a cell temperature difference of no more than 2.5 degrees. This innovative feature not only enhances the system's lifespan but also revolutionizes energy efficiency. Leveraging AI bionic thermal balance technology, it significantly reduces auxiliary power consumption by 33%, resulting in an impressive energy savings of 12 kWh per day per unit.

Advanced Safety Features

The PowerStack 200CS maintains the esteemed tradition of comprehensive safety design, offering seamless protection that spans from individual battery cells to the entire machinery, encompassing both the system and the cloud. Equipped with cell-level AI health management, it offers real-time assessments of battery cell conditions, promptly issuing early warnings. Additionally, it boasts three tiers of overcurrent electrical protection, including the Pack, Rack, and cabinet levels, with graded precision shutdown mechanisms to minimize the impact of any potential faults. For fire safety, it implements a robust strategy following "warning, venting, and extinguishing." Furthermore, it ensures data security through triple encryption across the cloud, transmission, and terminals, guaranteeing absolute confidentiality and preventing any data leakage.

Global Impact and Availability

The exceptional quality of the PowerStack 200CS is the result of Sungrow's rigorous production standards, which include more than 500 factory tests, integrated delivery processes, and 24/7 customer support. Sungrow's commitment to quality ensures worry-free operation for commercial and industrial users, helping the industry transition from short-term competition to long-term value creation.

Currently, the PowerStack 200CS is available in key global markets, including China, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East, and is accelerating decarbonization efforts across various industries with its cutting-edge technology and reliability.

