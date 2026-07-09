SUNTORY BEVERAGE AND FOOD THAILAND WINS TWO MAJOR SUSTAINABILITY AWARDS AT ASIA RESPONSIBLE ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2026

Regional recognition of "Growing for Good" and "Giving Back to Society" — values brought to life in Malaysia through school and community programmes

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Suntory Beverage and Food (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a leader in health enrichment products under the BRAND'S trademark in Thailand and Indochina and part of Suntory Beverage and Food Health Enrichment (SBFHE), the regional business unit driving growth in the health enrichment and beverage categories across Asia, was honoured with two major sustainability awards at the recent Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2026.

At the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2026, Suntory Beverage & Food (Thailand) Co., Ltd. was honoured with the Health Promotion Award for “BRAND’S Young Blood”—marking its second win in the category—and the Green Leadership Award for “BRAND’S Bring Back”. In Malaysia, Suntory Beverage & Food Malaysia, through Ribena as the official partner of Nutrition Month Malaysia, continues to bring its “Giving Back to Society” philosophy to life by promoting healthier lifestyles in classrooms and communities.

The company received the Health Promotion Award for "BRAND'S Young Blood" — its second win in the category — and the Green Leadership Award for "BRAND'S Bring Back," recognising the Group's success in driving business growth while creating lasting, positive social and environmental impact.

Award-winning impact across the region

The "BRAND'S Young Blood" project, implemented in collaboration with the National Blood Centre, Thai Red Cross Society, since 1997, promotes blood donation among young people aged 17 to 22. For more than 26 years, the project has contributed over 2 million units of blood to Thailand's blood supply, including more than 260,000 units from youth donors in 2025 alone.

The "BRAND'S Bring Back" project, developed with the Pollution Control Department under Thailand's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's (BMA) Environment Office, promotes waste segregation and circular economy practices in schools. In 2025, the project reached more than 256,000 students, directly engaging nearly 5,700 students across 10 pilot schools and providing interactive learning kits to 437 schools under the BMA.

Mrs. Mathuvalee Stithyudhakarn, Vice President — Corporate Affairs, Thailand and Indochina, Suntory Beverage and Food (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said, "We are truly honoured to receive two awards at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2026. These recognitions reflect our commitment to 'Growing for Good' and 'Giving Back to Society,' which continue to guide our efforts to drive business growth while creating positive social and environmental impact. We strongly believe that investing in young people, promoting health and well-being, and caring for the environment are fundamental to sustainable social development."

Giving back to society in Malaysia

As a regional business unit dedicated to health enrichment, SBFHE believes that improving people's well-being extends beyond products to include healthier communities, a healthier environment and stronger opportunities for future generations. This commitment is reflected across the region, including Suntory Beverage and Food Malaysia (SBFM), where the founding values of "Growing for Good" and "Giving Back to Society" come to life through Ribena school and youth programmes that nurture healthier habits and stronger communities among young Malaysians. These initiatives reinforce SBFHE's purpose of creating lasting value for society through high-quality products and meaningful sustainability initiatives.

Evangeline Lim, Marketing Director of Suntory Beverage and Food Malaysia, shared, "This regional recognition belongs to every Suntorian across Asia. In Malaysia, we bring 'Giving Back to Society' to life in classrooms and communities — helping children build healthy habits early, because nurturing healthier generations today builds stronger communities tomorrow. We believe good health goes beyond access to high-quality products; it also requires nutrition literacy that empowers young people to make informed choices and adopt lifelong healthy behaviours. Through partnerships across sectors, we strive to improve health and well-being and create lasting positive impact for society."

As part of its Ramadan corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts, Ribena partnered with OH Kasih by OHBULAN! to bring together more than 2,500 students and 90 Suntorians for a meaningful community initiative. The programme featured nutrition education, interactive activities and the distribution of Ramadan iftar bags, reflecting SBFM's commitment to supporting local communities and celebrating the spirit of Ramadan through kindness, giving and shared experiences.

Ribena, which is the official partner of Nutrition Month Malaysia, supports healthier lifestyles among primary school students through a 10-school educational roadshow. The initiative combines nutrition education, interactive activities including the Misi Pahlawan Cilik Sihat Activity Book - designed to inspire children to adopt healthier eating and drinking habits, reflecting SBFM's commitment to nurturing healthier communities beyond its products.

Across the region, Suntory Beverage and Food Health Enrichment advances sustainability initiatives spanning water stewardship, sustainable packaging, health and well-being promotion, quality-of-life enhancement, and education development — foundations for long-term growth and for creating value for society beyond quality products.

About the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA)

The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA), organised by Enterprise Asia, recognise organisations across Asia that demonstrate excellence in conducting business responsibly while creating sustainable value for stakeholders. Award-winning projects undergo a rigorous evaluation by an independent panel of experts, who assess outcomes, sustainability, innovation and long-term positive impact on society and the environment.

SOURCE Suntory Beverage & Food Sdn Bhd