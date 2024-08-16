Sunway Medical Centre, Sunway City Awarded JCI Gold Seal of Approval

Malaysia's largest quaternary private hospital is the first in Malaysia to achieve three significant hospital-wide accreditations

SUBANG JAYA, Malaysia , Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunway Medical Centre, Sunway City (SMC) has received the prestigious and globally recognised Joint Commission International (JCI) Accreditation, The Gold Seal of Approval under its Hospital Program. With this recently acquired accolade, SMC is the first hospital in the country to obtain three major hospital-wide accreditations, including the Australian Council on Healthcare Standards (ACHS) and the Malaysian Society for Quality in Health (MSQH), further bolstering its stature for healthcare excellence. This significant achievement highlights SMC's commitment to providing world-class healthcare services and upholding the highest standards of patient care and safety.

Sunway Healthcare Group President Dato'Lau (2nd from left) and Sunway Group Founder and Chairman Tan Sri Sir Jeffrey Cheah (3rd from right) receiving the JCI Accreditation, The Gold Seal of Approval crest from Nick Liew, International Manager, Asia Pacific of JCI, witnessed by Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan, Director-General of Health, Ministry of Health Malaysia (middle).

As Malaysia's largest quaternary private hospital, SMC underwent JCI's systematic performance assessment, demonstrating its commitment to ensuring patient safety and healthcare quality. The comprehensive evaluation process involved a thorough review of SMC's policies, procedures, and practices to ensure compliance with JCI's stringent standards. This included assessments of patient care, medication management, infection control, patient and family rights, staff qualifications and education, and facility management and safety.

Dato' Lau Beng Long, President of Sunway Healthcare Group, said; "Being one of the Southeast Asia's leading private healthcare providers, this significant JCI accreditation of SMC – alongside our pioneering ACHS accreditation since 2014 - serve to prove that we hold ourselves to the highest standards in patient safety and strive to meet the healthcare needs of our communities by providing high-quality care and services. Nearly a million local and international patients walk through our hospital doors every year, and we want to give our patients and their families the peace of mind, knowing they are in good hands. This acknowledgement from JCI is especially significant for us as SMC is approaching its 25th anniversary this year."

JCI is a division of the Joint Commission founded in 1997 through its non-profit affiliate, Joint Commission Resources (JCR), dedicated to foster healthcare excellence and advocate for the highest quality and patient care internationally. The JCI Accreditation is a globally recognised symbol of quality that reflects an organisation's commitment to meeting rigorous performance standards.

Established in 1999, SMC is equipped with 28 Centres of Excellence with more than 60 medical specialities and 724 licensed beds, with capacity to expand to about 1,100 beds once the hospital completes its sixth block, Tower F by Q4 2025.

SOURCE Sunway Healthcare Group