SYDNEY, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, a global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, was honoured with the prestigious "Top Solar Company Award 2023", recognising it as the leading inverter brand in the country by Sunwiz, a leading Australian solar industry authority. This accolade serves as a testament to Sungrow's outstanding contributions to the renewable energy sector, particularly through its high-quality solar inverters.

Sunwiz Honours Sungrow as the Top Solar Inverter Brand in Australia for 2023

"We are profoundly grateful to receive this recognition from Sunwiz," said Joe Zhou, APAC Vice President of Sungrow Australia. "This award validates our relentless pursuit of excellence in delivering the most advanced and reliable solar inverters to the Australian market. It also underscores our commitment to driving the transition towards clean energy solutions."

Joe emphasized, "A report issued by S&P Commodity Insights has identified Sungrow as the premier PV inverter supplier worldwide in 2022, having delivered an impressive total of 77GWac of PV inverters[1]. Moreover, Sungrow, as a leading utility player, boasts exceptional performance in energy storage systems. According to WoodMackenzie, we hold a prominent position in the energy storage market, accounting for 16% of the global market share in terms of shipment (MWh) in October 2023. Additionally, we have achieved noteworthy shipments of energy storage systems in 2023, surpassing the global benchmark of 10GWh[2]."

This accolade is a result of Sungrow's relentless dedication to research and development, ensuring that its renewable energy products are at the forefront of technology. The company's inverters are known for their efficiency, durability, and user-friendliness, making them a favourite choice for solar installers and end-users alike.

Sunwiz's recognition of Sungrow as the Top Solar Inverter Brand in Australia for 2023 is a testament to the company's dedication to innovation, reliability, and customer-centricity. This accolade not only highlights Sungrow's achievements but also propels it towards a brighter future in the global solar industry, driving the transition towards clean and sustainable energy solutions.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is a global leading PV inverter and ESS supplier with over 500 GW of power electronics equipment installed worldwide as of December 2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and ESS for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 27-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 170 countries worldwide. For more information about Sungrow, visit: www.sungrowpower.com.

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.