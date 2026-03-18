TOKYO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunwoda showcased its latest energy storage technologies and solutions at SMART ENERGY WEEK 2026 in Tokyo. During the exhibition, the company's 836kWh liquid-cooling ESS successfully passed the CE-EMC compliance test conducted by TÜV Rheinland and received the certification. This milestone reinforces compliance with international standards and supports further expansion into Japan and the global markets.

Advanced 836kWh Liquid-Cooling ESS Draws Industry Attention

Sunwoda Receives TÜV Rheinland CE-EMC Compliance Certificate for Its 836kWh Liquid-Cooling ESS at SMART ENERGY WEEK 2026

At the exhibition, Sunwoda highlighted its 836kWh liquid-cooling ESS. The system attracted strong interest from visitors thanks to its advantages in flexible deployment, environmental adaptability, operational efficiency, and safety performance.

The ESS features a lightweight design weighing less than 8 tons, making transportation and installation easier, particularly in markets with strict logistics requirements such as Japan. It supports master–slave configuration and compatibility with multiple PCS brands, offering greater flexibility for system integration and project deployment.

Operating at noise levels below 75 dB, the system helps reduce environmental impact and facilitate regulatory approval. The structure withstands seismic intensity up to level 7, while optional C4/C5 anti-corrosion coatings enable reliable operation in coastal or high-humidity environments.

The system integrates high-energy-density battery cells in a compact footprint to optimize space utilization and lower infrastructure costs. Its "1+X" expansion architecture supports up to six units in parallel, enabling flexible capacity scaling for various energy storage scenarios. A multi-layer fire protection system and thermal runaway early-warning mechanism further enhance safety and operational stability.

CE-EMC Compliance Certificate from TÜV Rheinland Enables Global Market Access

During the exhibition, Sunwoda's 836kWh liquid‑cooling ESS, with its outstanding advantages and reliable quality, successfully passed the CE‑EMC compliance test and was awarded the certificate by TÜV Rheinland.

The test is conducted in accordance with the EU Electromagnetic Compatibility Directive, covering two key indicators: electromagnetic emissions and electromagnetic immunity. It verifies that the product operates within specified emission limits and maintains stable performance under external electromagnetic interference, enabling compliant market access in the EU, Japan, and other economies that recognize CE conformity.

This achievement demonstrates that the product fully meets the requirements of the EU EMC Directive and can enter the European and Japanese markets smoothly. It also reflects Sunwoda's strong capabilities in energy storage technology R&D and quality management, representing high recognition from an internationally authoritative third‑party institution.

Comprehensive Battery Cell Portfolio Strengthens System Capabilities

Alongside its system solutions, Sunwoda also showcased a range of self-developed energy storage battery cells, including 102Ah, 280Ah, 314Ah, 588Ah, and 684Ah models. The portfolio reflects the company's continuous advancements in energy density, safety performance, and cycle life, providing a strong technological foundation for energy storage system innovation.

With vertically integrated capabilities from battery cell development to system integration, Sunwoda continues to expand its presence across commercial, industrial, and utility-scale energy storage applications.

Looking ahead, the company will continue to advance energy storage technologies and deliver reliable solutions to support the global transition toward sustainable energy.

Contact:

Edward Zeng

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SOURCE Sunwoda