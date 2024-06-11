Supporting Inclusivity and Empowerment in Healthcare, Bayer Hosted Indonesia's "First Live Stream Using Indonesian Sign Language for Self-Care Health Education"

Bayer Consumer Health Indonesia and Karya Insan Sejahtera Foundation (Precious One) conducted the "First Live Stream Using Indonesian Sign Language for Self-Care Health Education".

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayer Consumer Health Indonesia, in collaboration with the Karya Insan Sejahtera Foundation (Precious One), hosted the "First Live Stream Using Indonesian Sign Language for Self-Care Health Education" to improve knowledge and access to self-care health for people with Deaf disability in Indonesia. This first-of-its-kind sign language live stream on an e-commerce platform reached more than 100,000 people with disabilities. Bayer received a recognition from the Indonesian World Records Museum (MURI) for this initiative.

Jakarta (06/11) - Bayer Consumer Health Indonesia set a MURI record by holding " The First Live Stream Using Indonesian Sign Language for Self-Care Health Education". Osmar Susilo, Deputy Director of MURI (right), presented the MURI record certificate to Fauzan Akbar, Country Digital & eCommerce Lead for Bayer Consumer Health Indonesia (left)."

According to 2023 data, the number of people with disabilities in Indonesia reaches 22.97 million, or about 8.5% of the Indonesian population. People with disabilities are vulnerable to various risks due to the impact of limited access to information, education, and adequate healthcare. Addressing this challenge, Kinshuk Kunwar, Country Division Head of Bayer Consumer Health Indonesia & Malaysia, said, "Every individual deserves equal access to health products and information, and deserves the chance to live a fuller, healthier life. We believe when people have the power to care for themselves, they live better lives."

Bayer's commitment to self-care access and education

The "First Live Stream Using Indonesian Sign Language for Self-Care Health Education" event took place on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at 13:00 WIB on one of Indonesia's largest e-commerce platforms, marking Bayer's latest initiative to support inclusivity and empowerment. Through this campaign, people with Deaf disability received interactive self-care health education and easier access to Bayer's health products.

Welcoming the initiative, Bagja Wiranandhika Prawira, co-founder of Silang.id and Secretary of the Central Jakarta branch of Gerkatin (Movement for the Welfare of the Deaf), said, "We appreciate Bayer's active role in promoting health and empowering people with disabilities. We hope that this event will attract more public support for the disabled community's empowerment".

"First Live Stream Using Indonesian Sign Language for Self-Care Health Education" Awarded by MURI

For this initiative, Bayer received an award from MURI as the first company in Indonesia to conduct the "First Live Stream Using Indonesian Sign Language for Self-Care Health Education". Osmar Susilo, Deputy Director of MURI, said, "We support Bayer's pioneering steps in leveraging the live stream feature with sign language to educate the disabled community and help them find suitable health products. We hope this initiative will inspire more companies to support the disability community and have a widespread impact".

Fauzan Akbar, Country Digital & eCommerce Lead at Bayer Consumer Health Indonesia, added, "Thank you for the recognition from MURI and the support from all parties who have contributed to the campaign. This award further motivates us to continue to bring innovation in providing self-care health education for people with Deaf disability and the wider community in Indonesia."

