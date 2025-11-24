SURFIRAN CO LTD Partners with Fermentation Master Insuk Jung for New Premium Product Development

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SURFIRAN CO LTD has announced a strategic collaboration with Master Artisan Insuk Jung, a leading figure in Korean traditional fermentation, to co-develop innovative saffron-based premium products.

The partnership aims to make saffron more familiar to Korean consumers by combining Master Jung's fermentation expertise with SURFIRAN CO LTD's specialization in top-quality saffron. Master Jung directly oversaw the entire production process, ensuring balanced fermentation and premium quality.

Industry observers note that this collaboration represents a rare fusion of world-class saffron and Korean fermentation craftsmanship—an effort expected to spark new trends in the domestic gourmet food sector.

A SURFIRAN CO LTD representative said, "Master Jung's involvement elevated the flavor profile and authenticity of our products. We plan to continue developing items that blend saffron with Korean culinary culture."

