Survey Finds 80% of Parents Concerned About Academic Pressure, Silence Booths as an Innovative Solution to Campus Space Challenges

HONG KONG, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning environments significantly impact students' focus and mental well-being. However, limited living space in Hong Kong has exacerbated challenges in providing adequate study areas. A recent "Learning Environment Survey" conducted by ESDlife from October to November revealed that 80% of parents believe their children face excessive pressure, with 67% identifying alone time as an effective way to alleviate stress. To address this issue, Fortress Hill Methodist Secondary School and Ying Wa College have introduced the "Movable Silence Booth" by Contex and Soundbox. These booths aim to create a serene learning environment, enhancing students' focus and mental health.

Silence Booths as a Game-Changer for Schools and Homes

Academic Pressure Takes the Lead: 80% of Parents Concerned

The survey indicates that 80% of parents feel their children are under significant pressure, with 96% attributing this to academic demands. In response to stress, 70% of parents express a need for "Me Time," and 67% believe that allowing children to be alone is an effective stress reliever. Notably, 44% of parents allow their children to play video games to unwind, while 15% encourage venting emotions through shouting or other expressive means.

Insufficient Focus and Space Challenges

Half of the students surveyed struggle to focus for more than 30 minutes, with primary school students being the most affected. The findings highlight cramped living conditions (68%) and a lack of private space (34%) as primary causes. Although 86% of parents agree that personal space can improve focus, 34% of students lack a dedicated study room or bedroom.

Parents are also divided on the idea of external study spaces. Over half (54%) are reluctant to let their children study outside, citing concerns such as their young age (60%), potential distractions from meeting strangers (51%), and greater susceptibility to losing focus in public study rooms (35%).

Contex's Silence Booths offer an innovative solution for both schools and homes. Equipped with advanced soundproofing and flexible design, these booths cater to various needs, including study rooms, counseling spaces, and private home offices.

Mr. Sham Lap-ping, Principal of Fortress Hill Methodist Secondary School, noted: "The addition of private Silence Booths to our campus allows students to thrive academically and emotionally in an optimal environment. The booths are versatile, serving as study rooms, counseling spaces, or even small meeting rooms, meeting diverse educational needs and fostering students' overall development."

Ying Wa College has also embraced Silence Booths on campus. Principal Mr. Chen Dion, MH, remarked on the positive reception: "Teachers frequently use the booths for post-class discussions, as classrooms remain active even after lessons, making privacy a challenge. The booths provide an excellent space for staff collaboration. For students, these booths create a quiet and comfortable setting for learning and interaction, paving the way for better campus facilities and greater possibilities for educational innovation."

Key Features of the Silence Booths

Advanced Soundproofing



Engineered with high-performance sound-absorbing materials and a labyrinthine ventilation system, these booths significantly reduce noise distractions, fostering concentration and productivity.



Versatile and Adaptive Usage



Ideal for diverse spaces like study rooms, libraries, counseling centers, or meeting rooms, the booths can be effortlessly relocated, adapting seamlessly to changing needs.



Quick and Easy Installation



Requiring no extensive renovations, Silence Booths are ready for immediate use, eliminating downtime or operational disruptions.



Sustainable and Safe Construction



Crafted from E0-grade formaldehyde-free materials and certified to ISO environmental standards, these booths prioritize eco-friendliness and user safety.

The booths also support additional upgrades, such as air conditioning, electronic screens, and reservation systems, offering comprehensive support for schools. For more product details, visit https://sb.contex.com.hk . Contex is committed to creating ideal learning and growth environments for future generations.

