Survey: Fire and Water Leaks Worry Hong Kongers, But Nearly One-Quarter Embrace Optimism Bias, Over 70% See Importance, Yet 60% Stay Uninsured, Blue Cross Strengthens Awareness with Upgraded "HomeSafe Protection Plus"

HONG KONG, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A "Hong Kong Home Insurance Survey[1]" conducted by Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited ("Blue Cross") in February reveals a striking gap between awareness and action. While more than 70% of respondents recognise the importance of home insurance, nearly 60% of them remain uninsured. Tenants show particularly weak protection awareness, with over 80% lacking coverage – a situation that warrants close attention.

Awareness Without Action: A Critical Protection Gap

Ms. Bonnie Tse, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Cross (middle), Ms. Sylvia Chow, Director of Marketing of Blue Cross (right), and artist Mr. Aiden Hung (left) at Blue Cross’ Press Conference (PRNewsfoto/Blue Cross)

The survey finds that 71.5% of respondents are more concerned about home accident risks compared with last year, and 71.1% acknowledge the importance of home insurance. Yet 57.6% of those who deem it important have not purchased home insurance, while 77.7% have not bought fire insurance. This reflects a widespread "awareness without action" phenomenon, with many underestimating the heavy financial and emotional burden that accidents can bring.

Ms. Bonnie Tse, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Cross, remarked, "The survey reveals a clear gap between awareness and action on home insurance – primarily due to insufficient knowledge of coverage, concerns about premiums, and an inability to identify their protection needs. Blue Cross sees its role as a trusted guardian for customers, helping them choose the 'Just Right' coverage that best fits their budget, timing and specific requirements, bridging the protection gap and safeguarding every aspect of their daily lives."

Tenants and Homeowners: Misconceptions Create Blind Spots

The survey shows widespread concern about such household risks as fire, third-party liability, typhoons, black rainstorms, and water leaks. Yet different groups hesitate for different reasons. Tenants have the weakest awareness, with 81% lacking home insurance. Among homeowners, 56.7% remain uninsured.

Ms. Sylvia Chow, Director of Marketing of Blue Cross, said, "Many tenants assume that without valuable items at home, insurance is unnecessary. In fact, home insurance covers not only household items, but also interior decorations and even items kept in mini-storage facilities. As for homeowners, some mistakenly believe that building insurance provides sufficient coverage, and some confuse fire insurance with home insurance, unaware of the differences in coverage. For Gen Z, it's worth noting that the main barrier to purchasing home insurance is not premium cost, but a lack of understanding. Nearly 40% (36.5%) of this younger group cited 'unclear coverage' as their reason for not buying, highlighting a considerable knowledge gap among younger generations."

Extended Coverage for Pet, Parking Space and Storage of Household Contents Largely Unknown

In fact, the survey reveals low awareness of the extended and optional benefits available under home insurance plans. 58.7% of respondents do not know that pet injury, death, and alternative accommodation costs can be covered; 58.8% are unaware of liability coverage for accidents involving parking spaces or electric vehicle chargers; and 51.5% do not know that items stored in mini-storage facilities can also be covered.

From "False Sense of Security" to "Peace of Mind"

Nearly one-quarter (23.8%) of respondents admit to optimism bias, believing that "It won't happen to me". Yet some acknowledge regret for not having purchased insurance after experiencing loss.

Ms. Tse said, "We hope Blue Cross can demonstrate the true value of home insurance – providing immediate support in the face of unexpected situations, helping customers cope with urgent needs and easing both financial and emotional burdens. In fact, nearly 70% (68.6%) of respondents agree that purchasing home insurance gives them peace of mind. We encourage the public to review their protection needs early and build a secure safety net for themselves and their families."

HomeSafe Protection Plus: Comprehensive Upgraded Coverage for Every Home

In response to public concerns and pain points, Blue Cross announces the launch of the upgraded "HomeSafe Protection Plus" plan. The plan offers a range of extended coverage options and add-ons to flexibly meet diverse household needs, staying true to the brand's commitment of "just right" offerings in terms of budget, timing and protection. Key features of the plan include:

Public Liability Coverage up to HK$20,000,000





Coverage for Home Contents up to HK$3,000,000 – Covers furniture, household appliances, and valuables inside the home, with coverage extended to household contents in the open area, such as washing machines and refrigerators.





– Covers furniture, household appliances, and valuables inside the home, with coverage extended to household contents in the open area, such as washing machines and refrigerators. Flexible Add-Ons – Optional benefits include building insurance (commonly known as "fire insurance"), parking space and electric vehicle charger protection.





– Optional benefits include building insurance (commonly known as "fire insurance"), parking space and electric vehicle charger protection. Rainwater Seepage Coverage – Covers damage to home contents, including flooring and interior finishes, directly caused by rainwater seepage due to adverse weather conditions.





– Covers damage to home contents, including flooring and interior finishes, directly caused by rainwater seepage due to adverse weather conditions. Cash Allowance – Covers damage to household contents stored in mini-storage facilities.





– Covers damage to household contents stored in mini-storage facilities. Alternative Accommodation and Meal Allowance, Accidental Death and Bodily Injury Allowance – Cover the insured, insured household and their pets.





– Cover the insured, insured household and their pets. Worldwide Coverage – Provides coverage for damage and loss of money, unauthorised use of credit cards, personal documents and specified electronic products (e.g. mobile phones, tablets, and laptop computers) due to accidents occurring anywhere in the world.





– Provides coverage for damage and loss of money, unauthorised use of credit cards, personal documents and specified electronic products (e.g. mobile phones, tablets, and laptop computers) due to accidents occurring anywhere in the world. Eco-Friendly Coverage – Includes green living benefit that encourages use of energy-efficient household appliances, as well as extended liability coverage for solar energy generation systems.





– Includes green living benefit that encourages use of energy-efficient household appliances, as well as extended liability coverage for solar energy generation systems. Business Property Coverage for Work From Home – Covers accidental damage or loss of the employer's property used for clerical work at home.

New "Just Right" Brand Campaign Fostering Community Engagement and Awareness

To tie in with the product launch, Blue Cross is rolling out a new brand campaign that reinforces its "Just Right" proposition for budget, timing, and protection while spotlighting its flagship products: home, travel, medical, motor, and domestic helper insurance.

Ms. Chow remarked, "The survey results reflect a general lack of public knowledge about general insurance products such as home insurance. As one of Hong Kong's leading insurers specialising in medical and general insurance, Blue Cross has long been committed to public education to enhance awareness and understanding. Through the new advertising campaign, roadshows, social media games and tongue‑twister challenges, we aim to strengthen community engagement, making it easier for people to remember product coverage and features while raising overall protection awareness."

As part of the campaign and public education initiative, Blue Cross has once again partnered with artist Aiden Hung, who appears as the brand character "Blue Cross Guardian Buddy" in a series of short videos. Aiden takes on five roles – Travel Buddy, Home Buddy, Domestic Helper Buddy, Car Buddy, and Medical Buddy – using a light-hearted and engaging approach to show how general insurance is closely connected to everyday life.

Note: 1. The survey was commissioned by Blue Cross and conducted by an independent research firm via online questionnaire among 646 Hong Kong residents to understand their awareness, attitudes, and purchasing behaviour regarding home insurance.

Disclaimers:

This press release is for distribution in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region only. The distribution of this press release is not and shall not be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or a provision of any insurance product outside Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited is a subsidiary of AIA Group Limited. It is not affiliated with or related in any way to Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association or any of its affiliates or licensees.

Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited

Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited ("Blue Cross") is a subsidiary of AIA Group Limited. With over 55 years of operational experience in the insurance industry, Blue Cross provides a comprehensive range of products and services, including medical, travel and general insurance, which cater to the needs of both individual and corporate customers. Blue Cross distributes its products through various channels, including AIA agency force, online platform, direct sales, BEA network, insurance agents and brokers, as well as travel agencies.

In 2025, Blue Cross is assigned financial strength rating of A+ (stable outlook) and issuer credit rating of A+ (stable outlook) by S&P Global Ratings.

SOURCE Blue Cross