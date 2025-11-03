SUS Indonesia Named a Qualified Partner for Danantara's National WtE Initiative

SHANGHAI, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesia is advancing toward a cleaner and smarter future, with a strong focus on turning urban waste into electricity. SUS ENVIRONMENT, through its local subsidiary SUS Indonesia Holding, has been officially selected as a qualified technology provider under the Daftar Penyedia Terseleksi (DPT) by PT Danantara Investment Management (Persero) for the national Waste-to-Energy initiative (BUPP PSEL).

The selection recognizes SUS ENVIRONMENT's proven expertise in the waste-to-energy (WtE) sector and reinforces the company's commitment to supporting Indonesia's clean energy transformation. The PSEL program aims to convert urban waste into renewable energy, reduce landfill dependence, and lower greenhouse gas emissions — essential steps toward a sustainable and low-carbon future.

With nearly two decades of experience and involvement in 90 projects worldwide, SUS ENVIRONMENT has been at the forefront of waste management innovation. Its advanced technologies combine efficient thermal treatment, energy recovery, and emission control systems in line with international standards, enabling sustainable urban development and circular resource use.

"Aiming to deliver world-class solutions tailored to Indonesia's needs, our local subsidiary SUS Indonesia Holding is ready to help create cleaner cities and support national green growth," said a SUS ENVIRONMENT spokesperson.

SUS ENVIRONMENT's inclusion in the DPT demonstrates Indonesia's openness to international collaboration in tackling urban waste challenges. By combining global expertise with local insight, the partnership promotes circular economy development and contributes to national emission reduction targets.

With the mission to "Create a cleaner and more friendly living environment," SUS ENVIRONMENT are ready to participate in Indonesia's WtE projects — turning waste into energy and supporting the nation's transition to a greener, smarter future.

ABOUT SUS ENVIRONMENT

SUS ENVIRONMENT is the global leading comprehensive environment provider.* As of June 2025, SUS ENVIRONMENT has established 11 management centers worldwide, providing environmental and energy services to over 100 million people. It has invested in and constructed 90 waste-to-energy projects (low-carbon Eco-industrial parks), with a daily processing capacity nearly 120,000 tons of municipal solid waste and annual green power generation of approximately 18,000 GWh. Its equipment and technology are applied in 300 waste-to-energy plants across the world, with a daily capacity over 300,000 tons of municipal solid waste.*

*Data sourced from the Environmental Sanitation Net Of China and public data, covering total design scale, with data as of June 30, 2025.

