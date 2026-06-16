SUS ENVIRONMENT Wins Geneva Silver Medal for Breakthrough Waste-to-Energy Technology on the Roof of the World

SHANGHAI, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the 51st Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions concluded in Geneva, Switzerland. SUS ENVIRONMENT, in collaboration with Xizang University, won the Silver Medal with its "High-Efficiency Clean Incineration Technology for Municipal Solid Waste in High-Altitude, Low-Oxygen Regions."

Compared to popular fields such as consumer electronics and biomedicine, the waste-to-energy (WtE) industry faces even greater challenges in winning awards, requiring exceptional originality and engineering value. SUS ENVIRONMENT's Silver Medal marks a pioneering breakthrough for the global WtE industry in high-altitude, low-oxygen WtE technology, earning recognition from international authorities.

High-altitude waste-to-energy is widely recognized as a major technical challenge in the industry. Through joint efforts with Xizang University, SUS ENVIRONMENT developed an innovative folded labyrinth air duct structure, an intelligent automatic combustion control system, and applied flue gas recirculation technology in high-altitude regions for the first time.

The applicability of this technical solution stems from its ability to adapt to local conditions. Different altitudes, different climates, different technical solutions—yet SUS ENVIRONMENT consistently upholds the same commitment to "cleanliness." From the frigid winters of Harbin to Lhasa at 3,650 meters above sea level, SUS's technologies have been successfully implemented in projects across diverse climates and elevations.

The Lhasa WtE Project Phase II stands as an exemplary engineering application of the award-winning technology and is one of the highest-altitude WtE plants in the world. With a total investment of RMB 541 million, the plant processes 800 tonnes of municipal solid waste daily and generates 155 GWh of electricity annually, serving Lhasa city and its four subordinate counties. Commissioned in April 2025, the project has essentially achieved the "zero landfill" goal for Lhasa's municipal waste, making a significant contribution to the ecological protection and clean energy transition of Lhasa, the "Ecological Pearl".

In 2024, SUS ENVIRONMENT and the School of Ecology and Environment at Xizang University jointly established a practical education base. The collaboration focuses on tackling high-altitude solid waste management technologies, providing technical support for the ecological protection of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, while offering practical opportunities for local students and facilitating the commercialization of research achievements.

From frigid climates to the Roof of the World, SUS ENVIRONMENT continues to push the boundaries of waste-to-energy technology, driving innovation to define the best applicable technologies.

SOURCE SUS ENVIRONMENT