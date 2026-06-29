ISWA President Visits SUS ENVIRONMENT to Discuss Global Waste Management Solutions for Sustainable Development

SHANGHAI, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 24, James Law, President of the International Solid Waste Association (ISWA), visited SUS ENVIRONMENT's Shanghai headquarters. The two sides held in-depth discussions on key topics including global waste management trends, waste management development in emerging markets, low-carbon technology innovation, industrial internationalisation, and the alignment of industry standards.

President Law expressed strong recognition of SUS ENVIRONMENT's achievements. He noted that SUS's technological innovation and international expansion in the waste-to-energy sector have set a benchmark for waste management companies expanding globally, and have also provided a replicable waste management model for the global community. He also encouraged young industry professionals to actively engage in international exchanges, to connect with global markets, and to showcase the innovative strength and responsibility of the global environmental protection sector to the world.

Since establishing the partnership in 2018, both parties have actively promoted a wide range of international exchanges and collaborations, including co-hosting the Waste-to-Energy Beacon Conference, organising exclusive technical webinar, showcasing world-leading waste-to-energy practices through magazine interviews, and voicing support for the advancement of global waste management at multiple international forums.

This meeting served as an important bridge for deepening the strategic partnership between both parties. Leveraging ISWA's global platform resources and extensive network, SUS will enhance two-way collaboration, and further elevate the influence and voice of the global waste management and waste-to-energy industry in global green governance.

About SUS ENVIRONMENT

SUS ENVIRONMENT is the world's largest provider of waste incineration equipment and technology, as well as one of the top three investors and operators of waste-to-energy plants (low-carbon Eco-industrial parks) globally.

As of December 2025, SUS ENVIRONMENT has established 11 management centers worldwide, providing environmental and energy services to over 100 million people. It has invested in and constructed over 90 waste-to-energy plants (low-carbon Eco-industrial parks), with a daily processing capacity nearly 120,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste. The annual green power generation is approximately 20,000 GWh, sufficient to meet the annual electricity needs of nearly 8 million households. Its equipment and technology are applied in over 300 waste-to-energy plants across the world, with a daily capacity over 300,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste.

* Data from the Environmental Sanitation Net of China and public data. The statistical scope is the total design scale. The data are as of December 31, 2025.

SOURCE SUS ENVIRONMENT